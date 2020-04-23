Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Fear, anxiety, loss of hope and despair continue to grip Vermonters as policies driven by false hypothetic modeling destroys our health care and economic systems. Does data support the one size fits all lockdown strategy here in Vermont?
Should we adapt our approach based on data to isolate the small portion of Vermonters who are at high-risk and encourage the vast majority of Vermonters who are not at risk to return to their normal daily lives and salvage what is left of our health care system and economy? What does the data show?
We should be rejoicing at the vast amount of data now coming in showing that this coronavirus was not nearly as virulent (harmful in its effects) as the policy makers told us it would be. New data as of April 20th from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, where they finally tested both adults with symptoms and without symptoms to get an accurate data driven picture of the incidence of the COVID-19 infection, shows that 4.1% (2.8%-5.6%) of the general adult population or around 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county have had the infection. This is 28 to 55 times higher than what was previously known. They reported that the results indicate a far lower risk of death among those with infection than was previously thought.
As of now, that same County had 600 total deaths attributed to COVID. Every death regardless of cause is horrible but this new data is very exciting. This confirms that the vast majority of people infected with the virus will show no or minimal symptoms, never seek hospital care and will not die because the virus is much less harmful than previously thought.
