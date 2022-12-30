This year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. We are fortunate to have such a strong community hospital in our region. It is an institution with strong leadership and committed staff, and one with which I am proud to be affiliated.

The anniversary also marks the enormous public investment that went into the construction of Hospital Drive. Over the years, the medical campus has become home to other vital institutions, including Northern Counties Healthcare and our rehabilitation hospital. The impact of this development is a legacy that deserves reflection.

While our medical institutions are strong, the environment we built for them is unhealthy, and has undoubtedly increased the burden of chronic disease in our region. The reason for this is simple. Unlike our previous hospitals, our medical campus on Hospital Drive excludes walking as a viable transportation option for patients and staff. Why is this so vital? Lack of physical activity is one of the major causes of preventable death in our country. Among the other top 10 causes are elevated blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, elevated body mass index, and elevated cholesterol – all factors that are improved by walking and worsened by sitting in a vehicle. Motorized vehicles directly caused more than 40,000 violent deaths in the US in 2021, and are sadly the number one cause of death in children in our country – more than doubling the number killed by all childhood cancers combined.

Apart from the direct health impact, the movement of our healthcare system to Hospital Drive has also placed enormous financial burden on our healthcare workers, who now make up 24 percent of the workforce in Vermont. Consider a nursing assistant starting at the nursing home making $16/hr. She will have to work about four months straight just to cover the cost of owning her own vehicle. Compare this to the average worker at the Brightlook Hospital 75 years ago, who could walk to work for free and was healthier when she got there.

