A couple of weeks ago my son Theo had trouble falling asleep so he and I did a mindfulness activity on gratitude. He was grateful for being at school four days a week.
He is not alone. As a pediatrician I see kids in my office all day who feel this way. And honestly, as a parent, I feel this way too.
I am honored to serve as physician consultant to my local school district’s reopening committee. As part of my role, I have been meeting with teachers and administrators as they reopen grades K-6 to full time in person learning. I am amazed at how our teachers, staff and administrators are bending over backwards to keep our children safe at school. I read the revised Strong and Healthy Start document from the Agency on Education and Department of Health. There are so many guidelines, but our schools make sure every single guideline is in place to keep our kids safe. And these heroic efforts are working, there is little to no transmission of COVID-19 within schools in Vermont. That is incredible; thank you schools!
Parents and guardians, it is now our turn to step up and show that same level of commitment to our community. It is our job to keep COVID-19 out of the schools. It is clear that social gatherings, not schools, are causing the surge in cases. Given this data Governor Scott released a new executive order to refrain from any social gatherings. At a time when pandemic fatigue is at its highest we are being asked to go further and do more to restrict our social activities. These new orders are really hard for all of us. Despite the challenge we must make these drastic changes so we can keep our community safe and our children in school. Since opening in September schools have been making sacrifices for our children and now we must do the same for them.
