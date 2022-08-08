There have been a lot of questions about Monkeypox recently, especially with the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, and both New York and California declaring a state of emergency. One would be reasonable to think we are all in some impending trouble here. We are not.

Please try not to be overly concerned. This is NOT at all like our recent COVID-19 pandemic. Monkeypox is not spread by airborne droplets, is not nearly as contagious as COVID-19, and is not considered life-threatening.

As of August 3, 2022, there have been 6326 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the US. More than 340,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the US. The vaccine supply is quite limited and is being distributed to states according to the number of cases experienced. Most people do not need to get vaccinated.

In a recent study in the New England Journal looking at 528 infections, 98% of these infections were in gay or bisexual men – it is important to remember that this virus is spread by contact, and is therefore a virus that can effect anyone. For example, we may be getting more reporting from the LGBTQ+ community because that community may be more open about reporting and seeking help for signs and symptoms.

