As a physician who has practiced medicine for over 40 years, it was initially fascinating, but subsequently horrifying to witness the global Covid-19 pandemic unfold. The virus has affected the entire world, and especially the residents of long term care facilities, who in the USA represent 1% of total infections, but 37% of deaths. This is particularly true in New Hampshire, which leads all states in the nation in percentage of deaths in long term care facilities (LTCF)— a whopping 75%. These folks are vulnerable!
With the rollout of the vaccines, the expectation was that people in the first phase (1a) would be vaccinated in short order. The 1a group includes high risk health care workers, first responders, and residents of long term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
Although the hospitals have done a good job of inoculating their staffs, LTCF vaccination rates are lagging significantly. Of 23,400 doses distributed in NH, only 7,283 have been administered (as of 1/8/21, State of NH data). Comparatively, hospital numbers are 27,115 distributed, 21,144 given.
The slow rate of inoculation at LTCF in NH is worrisome, and even shameful, given the high rate of mortality, and the ongoing outbreaks in these facilities.
