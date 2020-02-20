Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Getting good care can mean a lot of paperwork. Much of it involves making sure you are covered for the services you need. But what’s most important, is that your health care provider can have quick access to your complete medical record so they can provide you with the best and most appropriate care. For that to happen, records need to be available electronically.
Many of us will see more than one doctor somewhere along the line. The Vermont Health Information Exchange keeps health records in one place, so that when you see a participating doctor, your health history, lab test results and records from your other providers are right there, ready for your doctor to see.
Until now, Vermonters had to “opt-in” to the Health information Exchange, or actively state that they wanted their records shared with their health care providers. Fortunately, that’s about to change.
Starting March 1, 2020, you will no longer have to sign up to allow your health care providers to view your records. It will now happen automatically. For anyone who prefers not to participate, they can choose to opt out.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.