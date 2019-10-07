The following is the Chapel talk delivered by new Head of School, Dr. Sharon Howell, at St. Johnsbury Academy on October 1, 2019.
Good morning, and thank you, Mr. Wright, for that generous introduction. It’s a genuine joy to be here this morning, joining in a ritual that feels familiar to me from the daily Chapel of my own high school days.
I value the practice of coming together at the beginning of each day as a whole community to reflect and celebrate. But also, I was one of maybe 6 day students at a boarding school, so while most of my classmates just had to roll out of bed and walk a hundred yards to get to Chapel, I had to drive 45 minutes to get there by 8am.
Many of you know what I’m talking about. But I appreciated the chapel talks my teachers and classmates gave--those stories and reflections helped me know and understand my community better.
What I’d like to share with you this morning is threefold:
1. Where I come from and a little about who I am
2. What has brought me here today
3. Some of what I believe, and how it informs what I do as a leader.
You should know before I start that in many ways this moment standing before you--a school community whose qualities and convictions I admire, and whose realities I am gratefully beginning to experience--is one I will always remember. Because what this moment is about--what we’re trying to decide--is whether or not we’d like to spend much more time together, in this space, on many more mornings like this one. There aren’t very many moments like that in life, so it’s worth mentioning that this is one of them for me.
1. Mr. Wright mentioned a few items from my biography, but I’d like you to know some other things that aren’t easily listable on a resume. I have been extraordinarily fortunate in my life, but I think it’s important to know that I had a rocky start.
I spent my first year of life in foster care, until I was placed with a wonderful family in West Acton, MA, where my dad was the town pharmacist. We lived in a small ranch house down the street from the pharmacy, and I would walk to the store to get candy when they let me, to stock shelves, or to take a message to my dad, who worked from 9am to 9pm almost every day.
My parents believed in the power of education to be transformative, so my dad worked those long hours and saved (and I’m talking sharing teabags and smoothing out the aluminum foil) to be able to send me to great private schools from preschool through college. It was an extraordinary gift. I learned about love, responsibility, discipline, and the value of hard work from my parents, but they weren’t much for the life of the mind.
The radio was usually tuned to easy listening, and our books were mostly decorative. They would be the first to tell you that they wanted me to be exposed to much more; and these independent schools did just that.
I loved school, and revered my teachers, and especially loved my all-girls’ middle school. So when I went to high school at Groton, I was terribly intimidated. After my overnight prospective visit I got into the car with my mother and burst into tears: everyone wore the right clothes, knew the right things to say and the right moment to say it. And there were BOYS.
My mother looked at me and said “let’s go get your ears pierced.” Which was not a terrible response, but even earrings didn’t really help: I was much younger than my peers, and nervous, and awkward and didn’t do very well, honestly. But it has been important to my understanding of the world to recognize a truth about the experience, which is that the compassion and attention of a few teachers there--who tolerated lots of my bad poetry, among other things--underlies everything I’ve since accomplished.
I found my passion--literature--and spent many years studying it and teaching it. I met my husband, who is a sculptor and also a brilliant mechanic, and when we met he had a 1976 Alfa Romeo Spyder convertible completely dismantled in parts laid out on the floor of his garage.
I remember he looked at me and said “we’re going to have fun driving in that.” And we did. We moved to Boston while I did my PhD, and early on we moved into a college dorm to live with students and advise them.
We then had two babies (a boy and a girl who are now teenagers) who grew up running around with and being spoiled by college students. Along the way I realized that what I truly cared about--what felt fulfilling to me was not just teaching or scholarship, although I loved that and still do, but knowing students as whole people and helping them to navigate through these years when they were trying to figure out who they were and where they belonged. I began to feel strongly about creating and supporting these kinds of learning communities.
2. What’s brought me here is that it turns out that some of the best of those communities, certainly the ones that are most life-changing, are high schools like St. Johnsbury Academy. This is my third visit to campus; and what is more and more obvious to me, as I meet more and more of you, and understand more and more the culture and promise of this school, is that The Academy is indeed one of those communities that changes lives. That’s why I’m here.
When I took my tour with students a couple of weeks ago we came into this auditorium, and they told me about daily chapel, and mentioned the fact that Mr. Lovett usually speaks. Yesterday I got to see this phenomenon for myself...but at that time I asked them what he usually talks about--having read some of the chapel talks already online, to be fair--and they corroborated my sense that what Mr. Lovett talks about is who you are as a community. What you’re doing, how you’re doing it, who is doing it well, what is expected of you, how you are coming together and helping one another when it feels important to do so. But there’s also a way that these talks seem to be about who and what SJA wishes to be--your hopes and your aspirations as a school community.
I think it’s extraordinary that just by saying what we want to be true about ourselves--The Academy is a kind and caring community, the kind of community that would have helped me so much in high school, where we know each other and watch out for each other--where we cheer each other’s successes and console each other’s losses or defeats--where we face the world and make it better--we make a kind of truth--a marker, a standard--that everyone can then measure their actions against.
It’s why we have leaders, really, so they can tell us who we are, and who we want to be, and can sum up what’s happening for us in moments we don’t feel able to do it for ourselves. I am here today because so much of what The Academy says about itself sounds exactly right to me.
These are the same markers I have tried to set out for myself and for others since I decided to do this work--integrity, responsibility, compassion. I feel profound sympathy with your mission and the generous way you appear to go about living it. But what I find compelling about SJA is not all so abstract. The fact is, I’ve never met a school quite like you. And that is a great thing.
The following is an incomplete list of things I already love about this school: I love:
that you are on a hill like a beacon
that you have something called “Pep Chapel.”
that you are as proud of mechanics as you are of academics
that you, students, have a chance to REALLY DO the things you’re learning to do--cook, weld, teach.
that you, teachers, also REALLY DO the things you teach--paint, act, dance, write, make films
that you write the textbooks
that you are a boarding school
that you’re a day school
that you come from, and go, all over the world
that when I visited last time the football team won 49 to nothing
that you seem as proud of the baker who wins the skills competition as you are of the quarterback
that there was never a time when this school did not have girls
that this is one of the most truly diverse schools I’ve ever been to--you are diverse not only in terms of where you come from but in where you want to go, in your goals and aspirations
that you assume that service to the community will be part of the education you offer, not just the good you do for others, but for the essential lessons they teach you
that this stage sometimes turns into a catwalk These and more are all things
that have brought me to the stage today.
3. I bring some strong convictions with me, but also an understanding that one of the best qualities a Headmaster can have is a propensity to listen more than she talks.
I love the daily practical problems of a school--the endless variety of things that happen when you throw hundreds of people together--but this is my chosen life’s work because I don’t think there is anything more important than preparing you to lead full and richly realized lives and contribute to our society and our democracy according to your inimitable lights.
First: I believe in you. When I look out into this auditorium I am overcome with hope. The Academy abides with a deep optimism about you, and we share a fundamental belief in you and what you are capable of.
You are our solemn responsibility. I once had a student tell his classmates to make sure they were taking full advantage of these years, because there would never be a time when so many people would be obliged to care about you.
And indeed I believe that a kind, inclusive, and respectful community founded in love is essential to learning. Not incidental, not just nice, but essential. If we do not feel safe, or valued, or included--that we belong--we are less open to new experiences, less likely to take risks or venture guesses, and less able to be fully present in our lives.
This kind of community requires an understanding that each of us brings some unique quality and value to the table, and that it is part of being an educated person to recognize what that means. Whether it’s being sensitive to which gender pronoun a fellow student prefers; or recognizing that not everyone shares your convictions, or just understanding how dangerous it is to assume anything about one another--that each of us is more complicated and surprising than we tend to admit.
I also believe we need you--and that we will need you to be better than we are. You’ll need to reinvent yourselves, and to continue learning throughout your lives, as the world changes.. You’ll need to talk to each other carefully, and civilly, and try to find common ground with one another. You’ll need to be comfortable being uncomfortable-with the differences you encounter in people, situations, and ideas--to feel uncertainty not as confusion, but as a path to new understanding.
You will need to consider moral and ethical dilemmas we can hardly conceive. You and your peers won’t just be inhabiting the world--you see the beginnings of this in your immersive VR space in Streeter Hall--you’ll be building new worlds, virtual ones, and your machines will be learning, and start making decisions, and you will be the ones deciding what those worlds are like and what we should and shouldn’t do in them.
Spending this time in your life in an environment like this, a model of a good community, with good people who care about you, will transform you, and help you to be ready for what you need to do. It will also give you stories that I hope you will share one day with audiences as kind as you have been this morning. Have a wonderful year full of learning each other’s stories, thank you for listening to mine, and thank you for giving me the chance to spend a bit of the morning with you.
Dr. Sharon Howell will be the new Head of School at St. Johnsbury Academy, beginning in the fall of 2020.
