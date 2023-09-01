Starting this new year at the Academy, we have been eager to get back to the deep root of our work and reason for being–quite simply, teaching and learning. Our mission is to help our students to develop as learners, grow as people, and be good citizens as a result. And our motto, Semper Discens–meaning “always learning,” or “forever a student”—is a beautiful declaration of our mission.
We’ve thought a good deal about what we do here that is conducive to strong learning and growth for all students, and what we might be doing that could unintentionally interrupt that learning and growth for some of them. For our students, after all, learning is a full-time job. We expect that each day, they will assume the attitudes in which we are most likely to learn: humility, respect, curiosity, openness, and willingness to be uncomfortable enough to grow and expand. Because we ask it of them, we need to recognize how much work “always learning” really is.
We know from decades of research–now synthesized by social scientists such as Gerald Cohen in his recent book Belonging–that what allows us to succeed and thrive in our lives is a healthy sense of belonging, and that this feeling depends on behaviors and relationships within our community. To go a step further: our behaviors matter because they create situations– they situate us in the space we share and in relation to each other. And in a school as diverse as the Academy we don’t always fully understand what that means.
Perhaps our students’ learning, engagement, and investment in the community can be understood better in these terms–that the success of the learning environment we’re hoping to create will depend on how much we are willing to learn with and about our students and each other. Cohen’s book makes much of the importance of “situation.” He suggests that where we might see student behavior or effort as absolute (they skipped class, they are out of dress code, they didn’t do their homework or said something mean) requiring consequences that we must mete out, we should perhaps try instead to think about those behaviors as driven by a very complex matrix of situations.
There is strength in this formulation. In it there aren’t smart kids or dumb kids or badly behaved kids or good kids–behavior isn’t the manifestation of a fully formed character–there are instead kids who abide in those situations that we create or permit to exist for them. And it turns out the situations in which students are experiencing their learning are as important as or even more important than any innate ability or desire to learn. These situations include life circumstances and states of mind, the amount of preparation they’ve had, their relative advantages or disadvantages, whether they are hungry or well-fed, cold or comfortable, worried or at ease, preoccupied or clear-minded, tired or alert, high or sober, distracted or attentive.
This year we will focus on learning to better account for the range of situations that exist for our students and for the community we live in. We say “We are SJA; “It’s a gift that we’re here together,” and believe that every member of the community should feel a part of the “we” that we refer to as a blessing–but that “we” makes many assumptions about our common situation and shared starting point. In reality, the “We are SJA” that is such a gallant and worthy aspiration is not so easily created and maintained. It involves learning a lot more about who the “we” is that we serve.
Luckily, that is learning that we are built to do. And we have a lot of learning to do, not just about ourselves but about things like Artificial Intelligence, addiction, community safety, and the evolving body of knowledge and information every day generates. As humbling as it may be, any school hoping to serve this generation of students well will need to understand that we are forever students ourselves.
Dr. Sharon Howell is the Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
