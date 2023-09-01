Starting this new year at the Academy, we have been eager to get back to the deep root of our work and reason for being–quite simply, teaching and learning. Our mission is to help our students to develop as learners, grow as people, and be good citizens as a result. And our motto, Semper Discens–meaning “always learning,” or “forever a student”—is a beautiful declaration of our mission.

We’ve thought a good deal about what we do here that is conducive to strong learning and growth for all students, and what we might be doing that could unintentionally interrupt that learning and growth for some of them. For our students, after all, learning is a full-time job. We expect that each day, they will assume the attitudes in which we are most likely to learn: humility, respect, curiosity, openness, and willingness to be uncomfortable enough to grow and expand. Because we ask it of them, we need to recognize how much work “always learning” really is.

We know from decades of research–now synthesized by social scientists such as Gerald Cohen in his recent book Belonging–that what allows us to succeed and thrive in our lives is a healthy sense of belonging, and that this feeling depends on behaviors and relationships within our community. To go a step further: our behaviors matter because they create situations– they situate us in the space we share and in relation to each other. And in a school as diverse as the Academy we don’t always fully understand what that means.

Perhaps our students’ learning, engagement, and investment in the community can be understood better in these terms–that the success of the learning environment we’re hoping to create will depend on how much we are willing to learn with and about our students and each other. Cohen’s book makes much of the importance of “situation.” He suggests that where we might see student behavior or effort as absolute (they skipped class, they are out of dress code, they didn’t do their homework or said something mean) requiring consequences that we must mete out, we should perhaps try instead to think about those behaviors as driven by a very complex matrix of situations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.