“The poet judges not as the judge judges, but as the sun falling around a helpless thing.”

Walt Whitman, Preface to Leaves of Grass, 1855

As the country mourns the death last Friday of pioneering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I am thinking about judges—and about judgement. I think most educators would agree that good judgement is one of the things we try to teach students, because it determines so much about how our lives unfold, and also determines how effectively we can find truth in a confusing world. But we also might agree that judging others—particularly making snap judgements—is one of the traps we would like to help young people avoid.

But is it really possible to teach good judgement? What is at stake if we don’t teach young people how to be good judges of what they encounter in the world? How do we help them avoid being merely judgmental? There are countless ways we use our judgement every day, whether we are trying to understand a tricky situation, gauge the accuracy of a piece of news, choose how to respond to a provocation, or decide on a course of action. But regardless of the object, we can almost always make better use of our judgement if we suspend it for a moment—then deliberately shed light on that object.

