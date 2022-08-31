We have waited a little apprehensively for students to return to school this year—but the first week at St. Johnsbury Academy has turned our concern to delight. I’m pleased to report that our young people are ready to go.

In the spring we worried about absences, attitudes of helplessness, students saying “I can’t do it,” and above all, anxiety—not only among students but among adults. Some students simply did not want to come to school after two years of pandemic-affected learning, an aversion so widespread that “school avoidance” has recently become an official disorder. And we saw and read about many teachers who have burned out and left the profession entirely. The resulting shortage of teachers is now a national crisis.

A few weeks ago, the Academy’s faculty and staff came back together to think and talk about how to approach this year, and to find opportunities as a group to renew their love of teaching and hope for our students. One of these opportunities was a session with the dynamic psychologist Lynn Lyons, who talked about how we can help students (and ourselves) manage anxiety and what she called “[anxiety’s] pal, depression.” Where one goes, she said, the other often follows. Having read about and seen young people struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of the pandemic, and facing unprecedented mental health challenges, we wanted to be ready to help them be well and healthy at school.

Anxiety is a natural and even essential emotion, and our work with Lynn Lyons encouraged us to remember that. While some struggle with anxiety disorders, most of the anxiety we’re talking about these days is the garden variety kind that is supposed to give us a little adrenaline before a big performance or help us avoid danger. Anxiety happens in the body as well as the mind, and sustained anxiety is damaging and needs to be addressed.

