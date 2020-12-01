Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On Monday I welcomed our students back to school from break for this short but intense period between holidays. This is always a time full of activity, as we try to finish the semester strong and find ways to celebrate each others’ accomplishments.
So far this semester, our messages from Fuller Hall have returned again and again to those basic things we want to make sure we don’t forget about; the elements of character we want to continue to re-center around and reestablish as our foundations—kindness, perseverance, commitment. We have wanted to make sure these elements are understood from many angles, so that no one can fail to know what matters to us. And this year, given the unique confluence of challenges we have faced, we’ve pointed most often to the importance of things like compassion, patience, gratitude, service, and thinking about how to serve or lift up others, even in small ways.
So, we talk a lot about this. But as I thought about what would help us focus and generate some energy for these last three weeks, it struck me that we don’t talk enough about the work itself. What students and faculty actually spend the bulk of their time doing every day, in class and out—the learning, academic progress, mastery of skills, and development of the mind, critical skills, and voice. Day after day our faculty are focused on developing our students’ abilities—often with huge amounts of effort and dedication. They are teaching students to communicate ideas and solve problems, to understand the world from a wide perspective and tell truth from misinformation, to ask good questions; to build things and fix things; to make sense of an electrical connection or to map out a construction project or essay, to time and prepare a meal, or to speak bravely in class.
The work itself, after all, is very good. We are so proud of, and so concerned with, this daily work, that it deserves not just to be done, but to be thought about and recognized.
