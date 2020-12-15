The first day of classes ever at St. Johnsbury Academy happened on December 13th, in the year 1842. So on Monday, we celebrated the Academy’s 178th Birthday in distanced style, with cookies baked by Chef Paula Bystrzycki and her students in Culinary Arts (individually wrapped and brought to students in the morning), and with an Academy history quiz put together by faculty members Denise Scavitto and Liz Laverty.

The Academy was founded by brothers Erastus, Thaddeus, and Joseph Fairbanks to provide “intellectual, moral, and religious training for their own children and the children of the community,” and has served young people from the town of St. Johnsbury and our surrounding communities ever since. It has steadily added to the populations it serves over its 178 years—very early on the school also had boarding students who came from around the world—and from the first, the Academy has educated girls. I don’t know if people appreciate how special this is—very few “New England Academies,” most founded in the mid-to-late 19th century—welcomed girls. Did I say very few? I meant, about none. Not only that, but when in 1873 the school began to offer technical education in addition to college preparatory and liberal arts programs, it became what it remains: one of the most unique independent schools in the country.

This town was very different in 1842. Many of the buildings that define our current landscape had yet to be built. Fuller Hall, where daily Chapel is ordinarily held, did not yet exist—it was dedicated in 1873. Colby Hall, Newell Hall, South Church, and many other of our school buildings, some of which no longer exist, were built after the Civil War, as were many of the cornerstone buildings of the town itself, such as the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

One of the buildings here on Main Street, right in the middle of campus, is the Charlotte Fairbanks Cottage, which houses our Admissions and Business Offices; but over its 150 years has also served as a student residence for both girls and boys, and once briefly as a quarantine space for the Spanish flu in 1919. Countless stories surround Fairbanks Cottage; including one from April, 1891, when future President Calvin Coolidge wrote to his father about the “boarding place I like very well.” I recently heard another such story, and found it particularly moving.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.