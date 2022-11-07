I am so proud of our student whose piece about antisemitism is in the commentary section today. She is brave to point to her personal experience here, at St. Johnsbury Academy, where we remind our community about kindness and respect and yet see far too many instances of the opposite.
We are fortunate to have so many compassionate and capable faculty and staff at the Academy who have dedicated their lives and livelihoods to helping young people–including the many young people of St. Johnsbury and the local area whom we serve. These faculty and staff are with students daily in chapel, in advisory, in class, on the field, and in many other contexts, and they are always looking out for those students who need support. Because of their strong relationships with students, our campus and community is better protected against random acts of hate, and hopefully also from some forms of anxiety and despair, by being proximate to more adults who know and care about them.
But as we have seen, the Academy is part of the world, and we are not immune to the forces and dynamics that shape that world, including hateful messages from people who are supposed to be role models; adults proclaiming those who disagree “enemies;” and young people feeling profound, existential distress. These forces and their effects are evident in behaviors we see every day, and they are always on our minds. They are on our minds when we survey our campus every morning to make sure all is as it should be; they are on our minds because our school is a home and should be a haven. We are continually working to understand what it means for us to be a truly safe place for kids. It often feels to us that lives depend on it.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.