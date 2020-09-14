Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It sounds like a routine observation: the biggest challenge we’re encountering in the first days of school at St. Johnsbury Academy is that we are too far apart.
We find ways to come together without getting too close. We strain sometimes to hear each other through our masks and face coverings (which, for the record, absolutely no one enjoys wearing—but we must!). And not that anyone can really tell from a distance, but we have very clean hands.
We prepared well for the experiment of opening school, and the overwhelming feeling here is of delight that we can all be together. I am loving saying good morning at the door of Colby Hall every day, and students and teachers alike impress me regularly with their optimism. We are also living inside this experiment, showing beyond doubt that the only way to learn a set of skills is to try using them, then learn some more, then try again. We assess how things are going, and adjust what we’re doing based on new information—not just our immediate experience but new data about the pandemic.
Our teachers are learning that it is no easy undertaking to teach two separate groups of students at once, one in the room and one on Zoom, with a mask-muffled voice, while at the same time trying to enable those two groups to see, hear, and talk to each other reasonably. Difficulty seeing and hearing each other can be howlingly frustrating; everyone involved is eager to make this work, but it is undeniably tough.
