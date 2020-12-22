As new Vermonters, my family and I have remarked on the very shortness of the days as winter has deepened. So, the arrival of the Winter Solstice has been particularly welcome—if only because it symbolizes the change in direction toward spring.
The word solstice derives from the Latin sol for “sun” and stitium for “standing still” or “stopping.”
The St. Johnsbury Academy community can be proud of not stopping for the duration of the first semester, and to have kept bringing students to campus as the days grew shorter and shorter. It is impossible to name all of the people whose hard work contributed to this accomplishment, because it was, honestly, an effort that involved every single employee, student, parent, and community member. Alumni contributed generously to our Assistance Fund; parents worked with us to keep students focused online, and kindly to cheer us on; and students kept their masks on and stayed apart enough to limit “close contacts,” even though it is the inherent instinct of the human teenager to be in close contact: to drape themselves extravagantly over each other, to tackle and jab, hug and huddle.
The people who work here at the Academy saw a job to be done and went about doing it with very little hullabaloo. Custodial and maintenance teams readied the campus for our new standards and then kept them up; administrators calculated and recalculated, planned and replanned; and classroom teachers either contorted their schedules to work with students across the world in our Virtual Academy (most starting to teach at 5:00 a.m.) or worked through their own fears or doubts for the sake of their students—and in the end, for all of our sakes, as we are all in this for the joy it brings us.
