During chapel in late December at St. Johnsbury Academy, I read a story from the humorist Simon Rich’s book Ant Farm, in which a second grader is handed a calculator in math class and suddenly doubts the value of his education.

“You had these all along?” he asks, stunned. Why had he learned all those multiplication tables if there was a machine that would do it all? “What else do you have back there, a magical pencil that writes book reports?”

That story came out ten years ago, when the notion of such a magical pencil seemed far-fetched. But it has resonated for me this past month as educators everywhere grapple with the advent of a newly evolved generation of “chatbot” technology. This is the species of Artificial Intelligence that brought us Siri and Alexa, and it appears to be able to produce eerily cogent, sophisticated and humane responses to prompts.

Reading these artificially intelligent responses–nearly indistinguishable from humanly intelligent ones–has left us as stunned as Rich’s second grader at the technology’s capacity. What else do they have back there?

