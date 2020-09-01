Dr. Sharon Howell: We are ALL in this Together

As I have now told families, faculty, staff, and just about everyone I have spoken to, I and my family are very, very happy to be here, and I am grateful for the privilege of serving as the Headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy. I am eager to introduce myself to the wider St. Johnsbury community, and also to celebrate the first day of our first school year together with all of you. Members of the class of 2024 (!) arrived this morning for orientation, and although this is a year like no other, their excitement is already lighting up the campus.
Unsurprisingly, the shape of this unusual year is the biggest thing on my mind right now. You should know that I take very seriously our responsibility to serve our many communities and to understand the best ways to do that while meeting our mission as an institution. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is the foundation on which our endeavor rests—it needs to be the basis of our work. So I’d like to share some thoughts with you about how we can succeed in opening the Academy during a global pandemic.
It’s easy to explain why we should bring students back to campus: young people benefit hugely from learning together in person. Although online learning can be excellent, and it will be an important part of our strategy this fall, learning remotely can also be a pale substitute for the rich connection and transformation that can happen here on campus at this important time in students’ lives. From the start, we’ve known that getting kids here is a priority. But how do we do this in a way that protects everyone? This would have been a daunting question even without a change in leadership, and I am impressed by the resilience and patience of the Academy’s faculty and staff, who have risen to the challenge of preparing us to operate even in a time of transition.
You know by now that this fall semester will look different from any the Academy has ever seen. We are taking strong safety measures at school: wearing masks, physically distancing, and doing lots of hand washing and sanitizing. Students will have a health check every morning as they arrive. Their classes will be smaller, their desks set six feet or so apart, and only about half of them will be here on campus at a time with the other half joining on Zoom. We’re limiting off-campus trips, visitors, and gatherings. All our boarders have gone through strict quarantine protocols and testing before moving into the dorms. We will try to create versions of “Chapel” so that we can continue to have common experiences as a school throughout the week. And on and on.
