This week we began to live-stream morning Chapel from Fuller Hall here at St. Johnsbury Academy. The hope is to restore that feeling of starting the day together as a community—so I shared a message, and Student Body President Sierra Shippee ‘21 read announcements of the day’s events, including our first soccer games, some birthdays, and a kind send-off from students to a departing staff member.
We’ve been proud of how responsible our students have been about doing what we’ve asked them to do to protect the community—wearing masks, hand washing, distancing, health screening, and all the rest—so I reminded them that we need to keep doing those things.
It was hard to decide what message to offer for this first Chapel—even though I have been sharing audio files in the mornings with messages since the start of school, this felt like an important inaugural opportunity. Like all such important opportunities, it quickly became paralyzing.
Should we seize a moment when we’re entering election season and talk about America? About my genuine obsession with it? Should I specifically reassure people in the larger community that I love America, the flag and the republic, indivisible, for which it stands, even though our current pandemic configuration is making it hard to pledge allegiance? Should I inflect that sentiment by acknowledging the deep inherent flaws in the American experiment, and recognizing the effects of these on our students and communities? Should we share some thoughts on the serious responsibility of educational institutions to remain politically unbiased while still teaching about politics and government? Should I express my gratitude for the exemplary civic engagement in the Northeast Kingdom, particularly in St. Johnsbury? Should we lay out a vision for engaging fairly as a community with charged issues of race and justice in the coming months?
