Even before becoming the Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy, I learned that one of my charges would be “to protect the school’s independence.” Coming from schools whose independence was not at issue, this was surprising.
I learned that for two hundred years or so, the Academy has endured attempts by the state and local government to require it to adopt standards and practices aligned with public high schools in the state. Public tuition for students at the Academy–which has been in place since 1869–would depend on our essentially becoming a public school. Reading accounts of these showdowns from across the centuries, I was struck that they could as easily have appeared in yesterday’s Caledonian Record.
And sure enough, here we are again: this time facing Senate Bill 66, which proposes 82 pages worth of adverse consequences for independent schools not being public schools, including “designation” for SJA and Lyndon Institute, but ultimately excluding from Vermont’s education funding landscape the species called “approved independent school.”
St. Johnsbury Academy is an independent school. Among other things, that independence means we have autonomy to determine how we can best provide an equitable education to all of our students. We have a mission that guides our culture, self-governance, the freedom to respond nimbly to community challenges and to determine our own curriculum and programs as the world evolves, and the ability to hire and develop great faculty regardless of state licensure.
Our independence means we can be creative, which means more opportunities for kids. It means we can add to our day school of 730 students from 50 rural towns across the NEK a boarding school of around 200 domestic and international students–meaning students from St. Johnsbury, Concord, and Barnet are in classes and on teams with students from Mexico, Japan, Italy, or Ukraine.
It means we can quickly create a Reading and Writing Lab in response to clear and present COVID learning loss, staffed by a literacy specialist and two interventionists. We can help train teachers from surrounding districts, free of charge, to provide best practice literacy and numeracy interventions–and provide academic testing that can cost around $3,500 at places like the Stearns Center at UVM. We can act immediately on the need to remove barriers to families understanding and addressing their students’ academic challenges.
We can hire an Engineering PhD from Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute to develop our Integrated Science and STEAM program, where we now offer 15 courses, because she’s the best educator for the job. And we can work with our alumni–whose lives were changed at SJA and who want to help clear the way for the next generation–to establish donor funds toward caring for and even housing some of our local students experiencing home, food, and other kinds of insecurity–the kinds of things that make it hard to be a good student, even when you are one.
Our independence, in other words, is something I am not only willing but resolved to protect.
One reason I came to SJA was that I’d never seen a school able to serve such a wide range of students–from neurodivergent kids who need lots of services, to kids who want to be chefs or mechanics, to kids who are headed to Middlebury and Dartmouth. I’d never seen an independent school with a public mission, serving all comers, interwoven with the local community through families and partnerships, with commitments to things like adult education and youth sports. A “private” school not looking to be elite or give more advantages to the already advantaged, but to be inclusive and offer opportunities for success where they might not otherwise exist.
We have had and currently have many good people in the Vermont State Legislature, and over the last couple of months I have testified before the Senate Education Committee, and a State Board of Education Committee. I was happy to be able to share with them the good work we do at the Academy—and was grateful that they were receptive to hearing about it.
The stated goal of the groups proposing S. 66 is to assure equity for all Vermont students–to assure that they aren’t discriminated against for any reason, are taught cultural competencies and accurate history, and provided with comparable opportunities regardless of ability to pay. The eagerness to “designate” and apply public school standards to independent schools comes, perhaps, from a sense that we are not currently providing an equitable education to our students, or that we exclude students who wish to attend.
I want to be clear that St. Johnsbury Academy embraces each and every one of the students who comes to us; we seek to understand how best to serve them, include them, and celebrate them. We admit all publicly funded students who would be admitted to any public high school, and like those schools we only remove those students if they are a danger to themselves or others, or need therapeutic services that are beyond the school’s capacity. What legislators need to recognize is that passage of S.66 would deny access to educational opportunities for students in the Northeast Kingdom, creating the very inequity it purports to remedy.
Right now our families need us to partner generously for the sake of kids—and that is what I see educators and community stewards here, on the ground, trying earnestly to do. Our local districts have strong leadership and many–including SJSD and KESD–wish to work together and be a model for the betterment of the communities we serve.
Right now we need to focus on educating and on delivering what we deliver for students, which I sometimes think is a minor miracle in a part of the state where over 25% of children under 18 live in poverty. I hope that state decision-makers continue to give our students access to that education; and that they themselves will take the time and opportunity to become educated about what we and other independent schools do, to understand why we are so fierce in its defense.
Dr. Howell is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
