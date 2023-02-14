Even before becoming the Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy, I learned that one of my charges would be “to protect the school’s independence.” Coming from schools whose independence was not at issue, this was surprising.

I learned that for two hundred years or so, the Academy has endured attempts by the state and local government to require it to adopt standards and practices aligned with public high schools in the state. Public tuition for students at the Academy–which has been in place since 1869–would depend on our essentially becoming a public school. Reading accounts of these showdowns from across the centuries, I was struck that they could as easily have appeared in yesterday’s Caledonian Record.

And sure enough, here we are again: this time facing Senate Bill 66, which proposes 82 pages worth of adverse consequences for independent schools not being public schools, including “designation” for SJA and Lyndon Institute, but ultimately excluding from Vermont’s education funding landscape the species called “approved independent school.”

St. Johnsbury Academy is an independent school. Among other things, that independence means we have autonomy to determine how we can best provide an equitable education to all of our students. We have a mission that guides our culture, self-governance, the freedom to respond nimbly to community challenges and to determine our own curriculum and programs as the world evolves, and the ability to hire and develop great faculty regardless of state licensure.

