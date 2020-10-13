Last Thursday morning, St. Johnsbury Academy woodworking teacher Matt Stark, Student Body President Sierra Shippee, and I waited at the foot of the stairs to Fuller Hall stage to start the Chapel livestream. It’s been oddly quiet and dark in that space these days, but the air still hums around the stage and in the surrounding shadows. Certainly, on this morning, Mr. Stark seemed excited. As we chatted, I noticed that the podium on the stage was different. It was new, very beautifully worked wood, stained several shades. I said as much.

“It’s for you,” Mr. Stark said.

Before I had a chance to sputter my thanks, Sierra climbed the stage to make the daily announcements, and I followed her a few minutes later—up to my new podium.

After my brief remarks (including announcing that we would be having a Headmaster’s Holiday next week) Mr. Stark came up to present the podium to me, officially, as a gift from his woodworking students, Mr. Lovett, and the community, and to describe how its design echoed an architectural element above the stage, which says “Semper Discens.” Always learning.

