About 70 percent of US hospitals lost money in 2022, with healthcare providers and systems continuing to be hammered by increasing labor costs, inflation, supply chain interruptions, market turbulence and other factors.

In rural America, especially here in northern New England and northern New York, the current healthcare landscape is especially difficult to navigate on behalf of the communities we serve. Of the top five reasons people die in America - heart disease and stroke, pulmonary disease, car accidents, firearms, and cancer - mortality rates for all of them are higher in rural areas.

In addition, our region does not have a traditional structure of state-run public health departments. In Maine and New Hampshire, counties have no such infrastructure at all. Instead, our health systems are the safety net providers for our states while also providing public health support.

As leaders of the region’s three academic health systems, we are joining together to highlight the challenges facing rural healthcare the innovations that give us hope, and what we need to preserve and improve access to care now and in the future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.