Proposition 5 will soon be voted on by the Vermont House of Representatives and likely proposed as a constitutional amendment to Vermont voters in November’s general election. One thing we’re sure of… there will be heated debate and disagreement between now and November.
Prop 5 is brief and follows in one sentence:
“That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Pro-choice and pro-life factions are each on high alert, even though the proposed amendment doesn’t actually include the word abortion. To know what we’ll all be voting on, it’s helpful to consider some history.
In 1972 all abortion restrictions in Vermont were removed by Vermont’s Supreme Court in Beecham v. Leahy. For nearly 50 years since, there have been no government restrictions on abortive services in Vermont. In lieu of government… women, their doctors, and hospitals have created an informal system where over 90% of abortions occur in the first trimester.
No elective abortions are performed in the final trimester and bot the number and rate of abortions in Vermont continue to decline year after year.
Of course, where you stand depends on where you sit, and views of Prop 5 are sure to be divided… perhaps even among like-minded constituencies.
For pro-lifers, the “compelling interest” phrase may appear as an opening for future government action or judicial intervention. That might earn their support. Others in the same camp, meanwhile, are sure to revolt over the deeper codification of what they perceive as a moral injustice.
For some that identify as pro-choice, the “right to personal reproductive autonomy” is sure to win support. But others are almost certain to reject any opening for the government (“compelling interest”) especially in light of Beecham.
We aren’t an authority on the positions or the politics, both of which are deeply personal, often emotional, and reflective of life experiences and values.
We only hope that the debates happen with civility and respect.
