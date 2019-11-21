Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) very creation re-imagines the role a public university can play in 21st-century Vermont. The University has been greatly strengthened by the successful unification of two well-regarded colleges – Johnson and Lyndon. Our two-campus model, with campuses at Johnson and Lyndon, is unique to Vermont, and the way we are executing it is unique to higher education across our nation. NVU is garnering national attention for our groundbreaking initiative and most importantly, is serving students better than ever before.
The unification of Johnson and Lyndon state colleges has had significant budget savings and is helping us better serve our students by maximizing the impact of our resources. One of the most important benefits of NVU’s creation is our expanded and improved offerings to students. We are excited about the creation of four academic schools across our campuses, creating interdisciplinary groupings that foster new connections across disciplines and catalyze new academic opportunities for our students.
The combination of the schools and our new general education core sets NVU apart by addressing the challenges of the 21st century. NVU students will graduate with the courses, experiences and soft skills that employers demand — creative and critical thinking, communication, problem solving, teamwork and research. As part of this core education, students think through solutions to some of society’s greatest challenges, including climate change, social justice and sustainability. As a result, our students will graduate with the foundation they need to succeed in the global economy as active, engaged citizens.
NVU has launched new degrees for a changing world, in data science and digital communications, offering relevant programs that meet workforce demands. Our cutting-edge, interdisciplinary climate-change science degree leads the industry with a study of climate change through multiple lenses. Students graduate with the in-depth science and communications skills they need to effect change.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.