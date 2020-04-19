The recent proposal by Chancellor Spaulding to close Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College-Randolph is heartbreaking as it will be economically devastating to the local regions and the hardworking families and students that are served.
While this proposal has come as a shock to many, it shouldn’t surprise legislators or administration officials. Our elected officials have long known the shameful fact that Vermont has consistently failed to adequately fund higher education. Vermont commits fewer public dollars to our state college system (per full time student) than any other state in the nation. This needs to change, and it needs to change now or this proposal will be enacted and our state colleges will be forced to close.
We understand that changes to the Vermont State Colleges System are necessary. The system faces incredible demographic and financial challenges, but closing NVU, an economic engine for Vermont, will strike a massive blow to the economy. It is not the answer. Our total economic impact in Northern Vermont is conservatively estimated at $113 million annually. Additionally, we bring 18,000 people to our region every year. And we attract out-of-state students that choose to make Vermont their home after they graduate. Elected officials often talk about their goal of keeping young people in Vermont. If we are serious about this goal, we will provide our youth with access to higher education here in Vermont. Without that access, many Vermonters will either not get a college degree or will go out of state—possibly to never return.
NVU also provides vital access for students in pursuit of higher education. More than half of our students are first in their family to attend college. Seventy percent of our students are Vermonters and seventy-six percent of NVU Online students are in-state.
