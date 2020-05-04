It is with heavy hearts that the Danville Chamber of Commerce announces the closure of the 2020 Danville Fair. The Danville Fair will be canceled for the second time on its 90th anniversary. The Fair has only been canceled once previously, due to World War II. This year’s cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chamber of Commerce has been planning the 90th Anniversary since the week after last year’s Fair in August. Many improvements to the Fair were planned, including larger amusement rides, more Fair foods, a restructure of the Horse and Pony Pull and a large investment into the Grand Street Parade to honor the Danville School as the Citizens of the Year. Unfortunately, plans did not include the COVID-19 virus and the unexpected closure of our community and its businesses.
First and foremost, the Chamber wanted to ensure the safety of our dedicated Fair goers. At this point there are still too many unanswered questions regarding how the community will open back up, when social distancing will be relaxed and even if there will be a second round of the virus in our area. These uncertainties left questions about the ability for the Chamber to hold a physically and socially safe event.
The second concern the Chamber faced was funding. The Danville Fair requires between $15,000 and $20,000 to operate without a loss. Funding for the Fair is primarily provided by our very generous and dedicated sponsors. At this time, the vast majority of our sponsors are not open, or functioning at a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 virus. The Chamber feels it would be unfair to ask for funding in such a financially difficult time. Bills for Fair expenses have already started arriving, but without the normal cash flow the Chamber feels it will not be able to make preparations in a timely manner even if they were to find relief from the crisis later in the summer.
The Chamber of Commerce has reached out to our vendors, community organizations, entertainment and sponsors to notify them of this decision. In a good faith effort to continue to support those who utilize the event as a key fundraising opportunity or as anticipated income, the Chamber of Commerce is working with all vendors and signing contracts and scheduling is underway for the 2021 Fair.
