I have been hearing distressing rumors that the VSC is considering closing NVU-Lyndon. This news couldn’t be out in the “ether” at any worse time, given our current economic climate in the NEK. Lyndon State College, and now NVU-Lyndon, has been an economic driver of this region for over 100 years. If your administration, or the VSC-led by a seemingly completely unemotionally attached, Jeb Spaulding, decide to close our doors it would have a catastrophic effect on this region forever.
Lyndon allowed me to acquire an education on “my terms”. As a 1990 graduate with a degree in Communications and Physical Education, I was able to tailor my education to fit my needs. I became the first person in my family, immediate and not so immediate, to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. My close relationships that were developed with my professors allowed me to be successful. A small setting, small classrooms, that has helped lead me to big things.
Upon graduating from college, I worked in radio for several years before starting the Northeast Sports Network-which has employed upwards of 150 people on a weekly basis. NSN has used several Lyndon students to grow as a company over the last 11 years and now works throughout New England and New York. None of this happens without those Lyndon grads. Jordan Royer, a 2008 graduate of Lyndon and now our Director of Video Production, played baseball and received a degree in Journalism. He’s a Lyndon success story. So are the other 20 people we have hired over the years upon matriculation from Lyndon. I could go on forever about these.
When making a decision of such magnitude there are several factors that MUST go into it. If the argument comes down between Lyndon and Johnson and who stays open, I want you to ask yourself this? Has Lyndon been given a real chance? When these cuts have been made over the past few years to shrink administration what other cuts have been made? Did Lyndon’s recruitment staff get cut in half as compared to Johnson’s? Fact is, yes it did. I used to work in admissions at Lyndon and was a one-time assistant director. The vitality of a college lies firmly with its recruitment arm. Jeb Spaulding and his crew cut the legs out of Lyndon’s ability to recruit a long time ago. And then, to make matters worse, threw the numbers back in everyone’s face pointing out the lack of incoming students to our beloved campus. One of the first things I learned in Marketing was that the first principle in marketing is that all customers differ. They all diverge widely in their needs, perceptions, and behaviors. All customers change, all competitors react, and all resources are limited. The last example is exactly what is stressed the most when considering what has been done to Lyndon. It has been set up to fail. That is a fact no one can argue. Our current President was the Johnson State President. Most of the administrative staff has been moved in that direction. Why? Again, set up to fail without any argument against. The State of Vermont has grossly underfunded all the VSC schools over the past few years too. If that funding was on par with that of other states perhaps the deficit would also look quite different.
