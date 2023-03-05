The Senate Government Operations Committee has taken up S.39, which would “make members of the General Assembly eligible for the State employees’ health benefit plan at no cost….”

This comes at a time when many citizen advocates have been pleading with legislators to seriously consider extending publicly financed primary care to all Vermont residents. A House bill, H.156, and a Senate bill, S.74, would do just that, but both bills lack support from committee chairs and/or from legislative leadership, and thus are unlikely to be discussed.

Maybe the irony of this situation is lost on legislators. An alarming percentage of Vermonters are now classified as underinsured, meaning that a serious illness or injury would throw them into personal bankruptcy. Medicaid eligibility is slated to be tightened this spring; as a result, the number of uninsured Vermonters will undoubtedly soon rise. Primary care clinicians are leaving the profession, dismayed to treat patients who delay or self-ration care, and frustrated by ever increasing administrative complexity and inadequate reimbursement.

Purchasing subsidized insurance on Vermont Health Connect is not a viable option for many people, including perhaps for some legislators. Otherwise, S.39 would not have been introduced. For working Vermonters who do not qualify for Medicaid, the Health Connect premiums are often unaffordable, and the high deductibles mean that these plans do not cover basic care, or even things like a broken arm, an asthma attack, or a work-up for chest pain.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.