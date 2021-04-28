What if reliable high-speed internet could be built to every address in Vermont with infrastructure that would serve our communities for decades to come, would you trust your neighbors to carry out this mission or place your faith in a telecommunications executive hundreds of miles away? I know who I’d choose: the people I live amongst, the ones I see at the transfer stations, the general stores and on Town Meeting day. These are the people I know will make the best decisions for my community because they are part of my community.
During the past year, tens of thousands of people across Vermont have experienced the widespread failure of our communications infrastructure as they tried to stay connected through the pandemic. Now, a decade after the last major economic crisis, we are getting another rare opportunity to invest in our state’s future and could finally deliver universal broadband, an issue that has plagued governors, legislators and other statewide office holders for years.
Over the preceding decade, hundreds of millions of state and federal dollars have been awarded in good-faith to private and investor-owned telecommunications companies. Why hasn’t this made a bigger impact in rural areas? Federal guidelines for those grants and loans do not require 100% coverage. In addition, telecom companies get to choose which locations to include in their grant/loan applications so tens of thousands of homes and businesses still struggle with inadequate or nonexistent service. Another problem with the current system is that internet providers regularly misrepresent available service in reports to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). For example, my home is reported to have access to 10/1mbps service yet I can only get 764kps.
Vermont’s goal from early in the 21st century has been simple: get everyone access to reliable and affordable high speed internet. Now Vermont has chosen a new pathway to building universal broadband infrastructure. With 186 towns, over ⅔ of the towns in the state, joining Communications Union Districts (CUD), it’s apparent that most communities have lost all faith in large providers and are ready to take on this critical task.
Rural telecommunications is a complex business, not dissimilar to rural electrification. To oversimplify the challenge, stringing fiber on poles is expensive, between $30-45k a mile. A business needs enough customers per mile to pay that investment back, plus have sufficient funds to operate and maintain the infrastructure. In many rural areas, there are only 2-3 homes per mile, which means that even if 100% of those customers subscribe to broadband service at $60/month, it could take 20+ years to recoup just the initial investment, let alone pay for maintenance. This is why existing internet providers haven’t gotten the work done, even with large hand-outs.
Governor Scott and the legislature have proposed spending between $150-250 million to achieve universal service in the state (for context, NEK Broadband estimates it will cost $120 million to connect every address in the three counties). Both have proposed granting the funds exclusively to the CUDs, the community led municipalities tasked with developing broadband infrastructure in the state’s most rural regions.
Some say the CUD boards don’t have the background to take on such complicated work. But all you have to do is look at the representatives of these CUD boards to see the depth of experience at the table: from executives from electric utilities, technology companies, and health care organizations, to grant writers and educators, as well as state legislators. These boards are packed with capable people ready to volunteer their time and expertise.
NEK Broadband’s CUD will never be focused on providing profit to shareholders. We will be fiscally responsible because we know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build infrastructure to support the next generations of Vermonters. We know the impact of this infrastructure goes beyond entertainment. If the previous year has taught us anything about broadband internet access, it’s that access is a matter of equity, for education, small businesses, healthcare and more.
NEK Broadband’s primary goal is to connect every 911 address in the district with reliable, affordable high speed internet. We will hire local workers to ensure the funding we receive circulates in our communities. We will own the infrastructure that we fund, giving us the final say in how it is utilized and by whom.
Communications Union Districts will build the fiber infrastructure and, in most cases, contract an internet service provider to handle service delivery, technical and customer support, marketing and network operations.
Our fiber network can provide support for other important communication needs, including expansion of the public safety network and electrical grid modernization that provides better resiliency, faster outage reporting and restoration.
We are being presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to finally deliver on the long-standing (and as yet unfulfilled) promise of universal broadband at every address in Vermont. Let’s take full advantage of this opportunity and do what’s best for our people and our economy by supporting the decision to fund CUDs, retaining local control over the development and ownership of this infrastructure. We owe it to our neighbors to do this right.
Evan Carlson is Chair of NEK Broadband, a Communication Union District with 48 member towns with the mission of delivering universal internet service in the Northeast Kingdom.
