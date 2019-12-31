Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
After a decade of federal and state healthcare reform efforts, each with its own catch phrase, acronyms and political perspective, there is one area of remarkable agreement. Any approach to increasing quality and decreasing cost is built on a strong foundation of primary care. However, there simply aren’t enough primary care providers in Vermont now, and the number is decreasing at an alarming rate. Strategies – effective ones – exist to avert this crisis. The problem is that we are not implementing them in a significant or systematized way.
Primary care saves the healthcare system money. People who have a primary care provider are healthier, less likely to go to emergency rooms, and less costly to the healthcare system as a whole. Across Vermont, in communities where primary care is available, people get preventive care and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure close to home. They are more likely to keep their appointments, work on prevention, and avoid hospitalizations. Primary care providers call on specialists when necessary, but the vast majority of patient needs are taken care of locally. Cost and quality of healthcare both improve.
But the lack of primary care providers in Vermont is a looming crisis. In rural Vermont, some practices have been unsuccessfully recruiting new physicians for more than 6 years. Recent workforce data shows that there is a need for 69 new primary care providers in Vermont right now. With 36% of Vermont’s primary care doctors over age 60, this need will only escalate. Vermont needs a multifaceted approach to increasing the number of primary care providers across our state. The College of Medicine, UVM Medical Center, and the state itself all have a role.
There is good evidence that we can predict which medical school applicants are likely to enter a primary care field. The College of Medicine should prioritize those students for admission. They should establish a rural primary care track, with free tuition in exchange for a commitment to practice in an underserved area of Vermont after graduation. It is critical to offer tuition assistance up front to committed students, since UVM’s medical students graduate with as much as $400,000 of debt, which effectively rules out the choice of primary care due to comparatively low salaries in these fields. Some of the most successful models for such scholarship programs identify students likely to go into primary care early in their training, and provide early exposure to rural practices. UVM’s School of Nursing could use similar selection and scholarship strategies, since there is also a serious shortage of nurses and primary care nurse practitioners.
