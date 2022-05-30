Former Navy Pilot Delivers Memorial Day Remarks In St. Johnsbury

Editor’s Note: The text that follows are the words to a speech delivered by Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, to a crowd assembled in Courthouse Park for the St. Johnsbury Memorial Day observance.
Good morning, thank you to Post 58 (American Legion) for organizing this event and for inviting me to speak. I especially appreciate everyone that has taken the time to spend part of Memorial Day in this beautiful setting.
We all come with different experiences and memories, but have a common reason for being here today that doesn’t need to be said.
This weekend I have looked for clues about what I might speak about, but didn’t find any I thought were terribly good. Predictably, corporate America and all of their advertising is completely confused about what Memorial Day is even about. And while I haven’t seen the new Top Gun movie release, Hollywood continues to muddle the realities of service and sacrifice. But I must add that I do enjoy seeing an entire nation talk about how awesome Naval Aviation is.
Unable to come up with my own theme for today, I decided to determine what one of my favorite presidents had to say about Memorial Day. President Woodrow Wilson delivered these remarks on May 30, 1914 at Arlington National Cemetery. I have abbreviated Wilson’s remarks and note that his comments do not acknowledge the women that perished in the Civil War, and every war fought by the United States.
Ladies and Gentlemen:
I have not come here today with a prepared address. The committee in charge of the exercises of the day have graciously excused me on the grounds of public obligations from preparing such an address, but I will not deny myself the privilege of joining with you in an expression of gratitude and admiration for the men who perished for the sake of the Union. They do not need our praise. They do not need that our admiration should sustain them
A peculiar privilege came to the men who fought for the Union. There is no other civil war in history, ladies and gentlemen, the stings of which were removed before the men who did the fighting passed from the stage of life. So that we owe these men something more than a legal re-establishment of the Union. We owe them the spiritual re-establishment of the Union as well; for they not only reunited States, they reunited the spirits of men. That is their unique achievement, unexampled anywhere else in the annals of mankind, that the very men whom they overcame in battle join in praise and gratitude that the Union was saved. There is something peculiarly beautiful and peculiarly touching about that. Whenever a man who is still trying to devote himself to the service of the Nation comes into a presence like this, or into a place like this, his spirit must be peculiarly moved. A mandate is laid upon him which seems to speak from the very graves themselves. Those who serve this Nation, whether in peace or in war, should serve it without thought of themselves. I can never speak in praise of war, ladies and gentlemen; you would not desire me to do so. But there is this peculiar distinction belonging to the soldier, that he goes into an enterprise out of which he himself cannot get anything at all
We admire physical courage, but we admire above all things else moral courage. I believe that soldiers will bear me out in saying that both come in time of battle. I take it that the moral courage comes in going into the battle, and the physical courage in staying in. There are battles which are just as hard to go into and just as hard to stay in as the battles of arms, and if the man will but stay and think never of himself there will come a time of grateful recollection when men will speak of him not only with admiration but with that which goes deeper, with affection and with reverence.
So that this flag calls upon us daily for service, and the more quiet and self-denying the service the greater the glory of the flag. We are dedicated to freedom, and that freedom means the freedom of the human spirit. All free spirits ought to congregate on an occasion like this to do homage to the greatness of America as illustrated by the greatness of her sons.
It has been a privilege, ladies and gentlemen, to come and say these simple words, which I am sure are merely putting your thought into language. I thank you for the opportunity to lay this little wreath of mine upon these consecrated graves.
Wilson was an accomplished historian and certainly understood that the most significant decision any nation has to make is whether to send young men and women into harms way. I’m certain when he delivered this speech that he hoped Congress would never declare war during his presidency.
Twenty-nine days later, Archduke Ferdinand was assassinated in Sarajevo, the militaries of Europe mobilized, and World War 1 began.
Wilson quickly sized up the situation and determined it was not in the best interests of the US to join the war. We would sit on the sidelines and instead offer military and economic aid.
Wilson ran for re-election in 1916 on the slogan, “He Kept Us Out of War,” and won in a landslide as the body count in Europe topped 10 million.
Within weeks of reelection, Wilson decided that our allies and trading partners in Europe weren’t going to make it without US military involvement. He established the Office of Public Information, quickly turned public opinion, and the US entered the war in 1917, over 116,000 US men and women would not return home.
History largely defends Wilson’s decision to commit US forces to Europe in 1917 as necessary to defend our national interest.
World events moved quickly from 1914-1917. Today, they move at lightning speed while the democratic process moves at a much slower pace.
Like Wilson, every US President would gratefully avoid war if at all possible. Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war, but their authority lies elsewhere. In a representative democracy the people authorize sending young men and women into battle.
So, while we gather here today to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice, commit or recommit to being an informed citizen and ensuring that any future decision regarding war will be the correct one. Choose reasoned argument over political rhetoric. Seek out multiple perspectives, not just the one that agrees with you. Separate fact from myth, and by all means don’t believe anyone just because they said it on Twitter. The stakes are just too high.
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.