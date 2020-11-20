Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Thanksgiving will be a little different this year. We’ll be gathering with family and friends, though probably in smaller groups. We’ll be watching football games played in empty stadiums. And some will be trying to pass the mashed potatoes through Zoom.
But COVID-19 can’t change the spirit of Thanksgiving, or our ability to give thanks for the blessings we enjoy, even in these difficult times. Especially in these difficult times.
I am thankful for the thousands of people across New Hampshire who have worked through this pandemic to ensure that our children will continue to receive an education. Since New Hampshire schools pivoted to remote instruction in March, I have praised our teachers. They have drawn national attention for how quickly they adopted a new model of instruction, helping our children learn when they couldn’t be together in the classroom. And I remain thankful for teachers who resumed in-class instruction this fall, or who go above and beyond expectations to stay connected to their students learning remotely.
I would also like to express my thanks for the thousands of school support staff who have been working outside the classroom to make this unusual academic year possible. This pandemic has made us appreciate people we may have taken for granted in the past, people who are working hard to provide continuity of education during the most disruptive period in our schools’ history.
