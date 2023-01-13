Headlines since the September release of student assessment results on the NAEP test, the Nation’s Report Card, have echoed loudly of the devastating degree of learning loss that children experienced during the pandemic’s disruption to school.

The loss is real, and schools are using numerous strategies to make up the losses. While NAEP is able to compare results over two assessments, in 2019 and 2022, the state has additional data, including assessment results for 2019, 2021 and 2022. While these results show a similar drop from 2019, they also show the start of recovery from 2021 to 2022, which was highlighted in this previous release.

What is notably consistent in all of the discussions surrounding assessment results is a loud call to ensure that all students are “back in school.”

As we put time between us and the pandemic, additional observations can be made about the effect on students and learning. In a December 2022 study of “In-Person Schooling and Youth Suicide,” the National Bureau of Economic Research underscores a pre-pandemic trend that the pandemic reinforced.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.