Both before, during and now post pandemic, the Department of Education remains committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.

Support for our public schools does not mean that one does not support our non-public or home education students as well. Similarly, support for Education Freedom Accounts does not reflect a lack of support for public schools. It does not need to be one or the other, or us versus them. We all deserve the best educational experience as possible, and when our children prosper, we all prosper.

We know that learning is not a one-size fits all approach. We know that all students are equally valuable – whether they learn in a typical classroom setting, at a kitchen table or within a small learning pod.

The pandemic disrupted everything within the world of education. Despite these monumental disruptions, New Hampshire fared well compared to many parts of the country. Coming out the other side of the pandemic and gaining a bit of perspective on what took place when we look back, there is much that we did well and much to be proud of.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.