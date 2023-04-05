I write to speak out in opposition to S. 5. I have watched this ill-advised legislation wind its way through our legislature, supported by lies and a lack of transparency. While I generally keep my opinions to myself, I’ve simply had enough. I can no longer sit idly by and watch the hard-working middle class of Vermont be taken advantage of and lied to.

The sponsors and supporters of this bill are extremely upset with those of us in the fuel industry who are spending time and resources in order to educate their constituents and point out the many flaws in this legislation. Apparently, they thought they could quietly slip it through the legislature, as has been done so many times before.

They’re wrong and I – and many others – are not going to let that happen. We will insist upon truth, transparency and accurate information.

Our Senators and Representatives were elected by and answer to their constituents. It is their duty to align their votes with the views of their constituents. Unfortunately, many of them have forgotten that. Literally thousands of Vermonters have written, emailed and telephoned their Senator and Representative voicing their opposition to this bill. In the case of those Senators and Representatives who continue to support this bill, constituent concerns have fallen on deaf ears and closed minds. Thankfully, there are a growing number of constituent-minded and responsible Senators and Representatives who stand ready to reject this ill-conceived bill. I’m shocked by the arrogance and ignorance of those legislators who continue to ignore their constituents.

