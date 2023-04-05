I write to speak out in opposition to S. 5. I have watched this ill-advised legislation wind its way through our legislature, supported by lies and a lack of transparency. While I generally keep my opinions to myself, I’ve simply had enough. I can no longer sit idly by and watch the hard-working middle class of Vermont be taken advantage of and lied to.
The sponsors and supporters of this bill are extremely upset with those of us in the fuel industry who are spending time and resources in order to educate their constituents and point out the many flaws in this legislation. Apparently, they thought they could quietly slip it through the legislature, as has been done so many times before.
They’re wrong and I – and many others – are not going to let that happen. We will insist upon truth, transparency and accurate information.
Our Senators and Representatives were elected by and answer to their constituents. It is their duty to align their votes with the views of their constituents. Unfortunately, many of them have forgotten that. Literally thousands of Vermonters have written, emailed and telephoned their Senator and Representative voicing their opposition to this bill. In the case of those Senators and Representatives who continue to support this bill, constituent concerns have fallen on deaf ears and closed minds. Thankfully, there are a growing number of constituent-minded and responsible Senators and Representatives who stand ready to reject this ill-conceived bill. I’m shocked by the arrogance and ignorance of those legislators who continue to ignore their constituents.
For decades, those of us in the fuel industry have been taking care of our customers and quietly reducing their carbon footprint. Through advances in technology, we have made incredible strides in the efficiency of heating and cooling appliances. This has reduced both their overall energy cost and their carbon output. While there are market fluctuations – both up and down – based upon seasonal conditions and world events, free enterprise and honest competition has always driven the best price for our customers. We can all certainly attest to the fact that our electrical rates are increasing. But when is the last time you saw your price per kilowatt hour of electricity decrease? They don’t. Utility rates are more like taxes. Once your electric bill goes up, it seldom goes down.
The petroleum industry has been leading the way in efficiency improvements and carbon reductions for decades, without increased taxes, legislation or bloated government bureaucracy. We’ve been installing heat pumps and biomass heating systems long before most Senators and Representatives had even heard of them. We weren’t forced to do these things - we did them because it was best for our customers. We understand and accept that in the coming years many of our customers will turn to renewable energy as a source of heating and cooling. Most importantly, we understand that we need the technological advancements and billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements before that can happen.
The fact that I’m entering my 50th year as the owner of Fred’s Energy will tell you that I’ve been around a while. Over those years, I’ve seen regulation upon regulation heaped upon my industry. Most of them good, some of them bad. But in all my years, I’ve never seen a worse bill than S. 5.
S. 5 puts the cart before the horse and will do nothing other than increase government spending, raise taxes and drastically increase the cost to heat and cool our homes.
Fred Oeschger, of Derby, is owner of Fred’s Energy, Inc., which has offices in Derby, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Richford.
