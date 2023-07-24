The profound impact of artificial intelligence on the student experience has not gone unnoticed since the unveiling of ChatGPT in November of 2022. Once students found out they could copy and paste essay prompts, math problems, or answer questions in a foreign language, and be given immediate 3000-word coherent essays, as well as correct solutions to their math and language problems abused this power beyond the original purpose of ChatGPT.
ChatGPT has been trained on a massive set of data that allows it to answer questions on virtually any topic. This training allows ChatGPT to learn patterns, language structures, and various types of information when asked a question. The model considers the surrounding text, previous messages in the conversation, and any specific cues or keywords in your question to provide a relevant and coherent response.
The caveat to this is that the extent of ChatGPT’s data pool that it can reach to answer questions stops in September 2021, so try and ask who holds the monarchy in the United Kingdom, and ChatGPT will answer that Queen Elizabeth II is still in power.
From the student’s perspective, I believe that up to this point, ChatGPT and other forms of AI have been largely detrimental to students learning. Although students can achieve higher grades with its help, ChatGPT skips the important steps you must go through in order to become a good student; things like being self-correcting, being a problem solver, as well as having confidence and integrity in the work you produce. It’s not all bad though, as a student at Wesleyan University, ChatGPT has been very helpful for small-scale research for writing projects such as the article I am writing now, and professors have even incorporated chatgpt into their assignments in order to control its usage. Additionally ChatGpt and other AI writing tools are becoming increasingly easy to detect on almost all grading software schools use, rendering it ineffective as a cheating tool.
So is artificial intelligence going destroy the school system as we know it? The short answer is no, not entirely, but parents, students, and curriculum developers will all have to think outside the box in order to use artificial intelligence to enhance the student experience rather than enable students to utilize shortcuts and circumvent the learning process and skill building school provides.
Fritz Hauser is a St. Johnsbury Academy alum and rising sophomore at Wesleyan University.
