Could there possibly be another way to slow down the Vermont State College’s death spiral? Changing the name of the colleges every few years and picking on libraries and athletics doesn’t seem to be working very well.
The proposal to close the VSC libraries and getting rid of team sports after gutting course and program offerings appears to be one more step closer to closing the physical college campuses and instituting a totally online system. Closing any of the colleges would be a gut punch to their communities. Stores will close, landlords will lose tenants, restaurants and pubs will wither. The communities will lose intern opportunities, young people will leave the areas.
And you know what else? The Vermont State Colleges leaders and their Board of Trustees should stop treating Vermonters like we’re dumb. Vermonters aren’t dumb. We know the colleges need to save money and we know colleges are competing for fewer students. But we also know what a disaster all-online learning was during the worst of the COVID years. The results are in the dramatically lower standardized test scores here in Vermont and nationally. Online has its place, but it is not the solution. And we know that online higher education market has been totally saturated with online offerings. The Vermont State Colleges can’t realistically compete in that market.
Before closing the campus-based colleges, how about:
1) Educating state lawmakers about the value of the colleges to the state and their communities and lobby them to realistically fund the colleges. Legislators are well-aware of the aging of the Vermont population. They’re well-aware of the dearth of tax-paying younger workers and how young people are leaving the state. And they’re aware of the importance of learning opportunities for our youth and all Vermonters in their own communities.
2) Considering UVM, as a land grant institution, to transform the four colleges into branch campuses. They could restructure curricula so that local kids could get an affordable education while initially living at home, and then moving on to the UVM main campus.
3) Requiring the Vermont Student Acceptance Corporation, VSAC, (the non-profit bank that specializes in student loans,) to encourage students to attend Vermont colleges rather than sending them to out of state colleges.
4) Doing a cost-analysis showing the economic impact of the colleges on their communities.
5) Taking a close look at the VSCS administrative budget.
6) Implementing innovative and imaginative student-recruiting strategies rather than relying on the old pressure sales approach.
7) Seeking strategic partnerships locally and nationally.
8) Offering new and innovative learning programs based on current trends rather than just relying on programs every other college in the U.S. is offering.
The Colleges don’t need another name change. They don’t need to be transformed. They don’t need to be gutted. And they don’t need another high-paid consulting firm offering silly name-change solutions. The VSC should try to start thinking outside of its insular culture and reach out and listen to everyday practical Vermonters who are ready and willing to help. The alternatives are unacceptable.
Garet Nelson, MLIS, M.Ed., is a former director of the Samuel Read Hall Library at Lyndon State College.
