Could there possibly be another way to slow down the Vermont State College’s death spiral? Changing the name of the colleges every few years and picking on libraries and athletics doesn’t seem to be working very well.

The proposal to close the VSC libraries and getting rid of team sports after gutting course and program offerings appears to be one more step closer to closing the physical college campuses and instituting a totally online system. Closing any of the colleges would be a gut punch to their communities. Stores will close, landlords will lose tenants, restaurants and pubs will wither. The communities will lose intern opportunities, young people will leave the areas.

And you know what else? The Vermont State Colleges leaders and their Board of Trustees should stop treating Vermonters like we’re dumb. Vermonters aren’t dumb. We know the colleges need to save money and we know colleges are competing for fewer students. But we also know what a disaster all-online learning was during the worst of the COVID years. The results are in the dramatically lower standardized test scores here in Vermont and nationally. Online has its place, but it is not the solution. And we know that online higher education market has been totally saturated with online offerings. The Vermont State Colleges can’t realistically compete in that market.

Before closing the campus-based colleges, how about:

