• Your home has been burglarized. The police caught the burglar. He is willing to make restitution for the things he stole to support his drug habit as soon as he can leave jail and find a job. But first, a judge must sentence him and order restitution.

• Your soon to be ex-husband has accused you of domestic assault. The allegation is a lie, and you have the witnesses to prove it as soon as a court can schedule a trial. Meanwhile, you are not allowed to return home because the court issued a temporary restraining order.

• You were seriously injured in a car accident and need expensive medical treatment and support services. Unfortunately, you didn’t have insurance, and the driver who hit you and his insurance company refuse to accept responsibility. Your only remedy is to take your case to court.

These scenarios, and many more like them, fill the dockets of New Hampshire’s judicial branch of government. The courts are, after all, our society’s chosen system for resolving disputes. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the New Hampshire legislature has been hesitant to fund this system fully. Consequently, cases in family court (a priority docket) oftentimes take a year or more to resolve; personal injury cases and other civil litigation wait for years to reach trial.

