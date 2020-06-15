Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
• Your home has been burglarized. The police caught the burglar. He is willing to make restitution for the things he stole to support his drug habit as soon as he can leave jail and find a job. But first, a judge must sentence him and order restitution.
• Your soon to be ex-husband has accused you of domestic assault. The allegation is a lie, and you have the witnesses to prove it as soon as a court can schedule a trial. Meanwhile, you are not allowed to return home because the court issued a temporary restraining order.
• You were seriously injured in a car accident and need expensive medical treatment and support services. Unfortunately, you didn’t have insurance, and the driver who hit you and his insurance company refuse to accept responsibility. Your only remedy is to take your case to court.
These scenarios, and many more like them, fill the dockets of New Hampshire’s judicial branch of government. The courts are, after all, our society’s chosen system for resolving disputes. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the New Hampshire legislature has been hesitant to fund this system fully. Consequently, cases in family court (a priority docket) oftentimes take a year or more to resolve; personal injury cases and other civil litigation wait for years to reach trial.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.