I trudged up to Pudding Hill in Lyndon for my annual interview with that prognosticator of record for the Record, Pudding Hill Pete.

As COVID-19 is still prevalent in the region, I called ahead to let him know I was coming and I wore my mask.

I knocked on his door and stepped back as I never know what mood the old curmudgeon will be in. Having been subjected to his frustrations and anger at times I am careful not to ignite his temper.

The door opened and a masked Pete said, “You can’t come in. Wait by the woodshed and I will get a coat and come out.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.