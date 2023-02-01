I trudged up the hill and knocked on the door to Pudding Hill Pete’s den for my annual interview with the old curmudgeon. Actually, I had to beat on the door for several minutes before a groggy Pete opened it and growled, “Oh its you again. What didya bring me?”

For years I have taken a local adult beverage for Pete as they seem to make him less taciturn and more open and talkative. Wednesday it was two cans of Church Key Lager from Dirt Church and two of Maple Triple from Kingdom Brewing.

Pete took the bag with the beer, said, “Git your butt in and shut the damn door. It’s cold out there.”

I told him I was on assignment for the Caledonian Record to ask him how he thought the last twelve months had gone.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.