I trudged up the hill and knocked on the door to Pudding Hill Pete’s den for my annual interview with the old curmudgeon. Actually, I had to beat on the door for several minutes before a groggy Pete opened it and growled, “Oh its you again. What didya bring me?”
For years I have taken a local adult beverage for Pete as they seem to make him less taciturn and more open and talkative. Wednesday it was two cans of Church Key Lager from Dirt Church and two of Maple Triple from Kingdom Brewing.
Pete took the bag with the beer, said, “Git your butt in and shut the damn door. It’s cold out there.”
I told him I was on assignment for the Caledonian Record to ask him how he thought the last twelve months had gone.
“Good and bad, with more bad than good,” he said.
Well lets start with the local region I suggested.
He thought for a minute and replied, “Well I sure miss Gary Ely and Caplan’s. Hard to believe they is both gone.”
“As for good, a judge ruled Quiros must stay in jail. Hope he rots there.”
Pete opened a can of Maple Triple and took a swig. His eyes light up and he said, “Damn that is some powerful beer, but I like it. Warms my whole body on this cold winter day.”
He looked out a south facing window at Darling Hill and the former Lyndon State College. His eyes grew moist and he quietly said, “Sure miss the old LSC. Not sure how I will feel about the new Vermont State University. Times change and I guess we gotta too.”
After a short pause, he said, “Speakin of change, what was them board members smokin when they changed the name of the radio and tv stations to Vermont Public? Maybe they had too many Triples.
Another sip of beer and Pete asked if I knew how things were going in Waterford. “Got a lot of old friends there. Hated to hear all the anger and accusations by people who had given much to the town. Sure hope 2023 puts it all behind and friends can now be friends again.”
“Same is true of Haverhill and Woodsville. Damn I hate to see my friends fightin rather than workin together.”
“Looks like Newbury is gettin the shaft from the state. A juvenile jail at the end of a class four road far from emergency services is a recipe for disaster. So much for town zonin and local control.”
“Speaking of controversy, towns are having to deal with B&Bs poppin up like mushrooms on a wet summer day. Makin the housin shortage worse.”
I asked what he thought about the governors of Vermont and New Hampshire. “I think Scott is doin a damn good job watchin out for my pocketbook. Besides, I like him. I don’t know as much about Sununu but guess I would vote for him if I lived across the river. He seems too be walkin a line between the radical right and equally radical left. Maybe his interest in being president is the reason.”
“We will sure miss Pat Leahy. His 48 years in the senate allowed him to bring home the bacon. Vermont will have to make do with scraps until Welch and Balant gets some seniority.”
Pete was on a roll and when the topic of sheriffs came up he really got intense.
“How in H did the people of Franklin County elect John Grismore sheriff? They had to of seen the video of him kickin a handcuffed prisoner multiple times. Didn’t they care he was charged with assault? What an embarrassment. Now he is bein investigated for questionable financial records.”
“Just as bad, the Addison County Sheriff Paul Newton was charged with sexual and domestic assault and refused to resign last summer. At least he did not run for election in November.”
“Down in Orange County George Contois beat his former boss and now all dispatchers and office staff and over half of his deputies have quit. What does that tell you?”
They’s a lot of talk here after it was learned Sheriff Dean Shatney gave himself and his entire department bonuses amounting to $400,000. Shatney and fifteen others received from $1,359 to $41,112. It appears he had the right but the amounts some got were mind boggling.”
Pete asked, “Did you see the New York Times article which reported that Maria Ryan former CEO of Cottage Hospital tried to pass a message to Donald Trump askin him to grant her friend Rudy Giuliani a “general pardon” and the Presidential Medal of Freedom just after the January 6 attack on the Capitol?
It said, “Ryan also pleaded for Giuliani to be paid for his services and sent a different note seeking $45,000 for herself.”
“I wonder if she is still traveling with Giuliani now that he is facing serious legal challenges. Bet she is no longer attendin state diners as his guest.”
“Speakin of Trump and his Make America Gag Again gang, look for more theatrics from the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Elise Stefanik and their ilk.”
“Wonder if Trump still talks to his buddy Putin.”
“With Tucker Carlson callin the shots, the next couple of years are sure to be embarrassin.”
“Vocal Trump supporter Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy has disappeared from the airwaves. Hear his election denyin has cost him big money as the big box stores stopped carryin his products.
“The Speaker of the House election was embarrassin as McCarthy had to repeatedly grovel and sell his sole to get the votes needed.
“What about that Santos character? Is there anythin he has said actually true. Talk about a joke and an embarrassin one at that. The whole world is laughin at Santos and wonderin why McCarthy and the Republicans have not done anythin about him.”
“Noah Zatzkin and the Vermont Pillow Company musta gone to the same school as Santos. Once it was learned his pillows were not made in Vermont and that all he did is buy the pillows and put his label over that of the manufacturer he declined interviews and the company’s website is no longer sellin pillows.”
“You can fool people some of the time but sooner or later they generally learn the truth.”
“Hey did you buy Bitcoin?”
“No I replied, I didn’t dare.”
“How about Tesla stock? he added.”
Again, “No.”
“Guess you is smarter than I thought.”
As usual, I asked his prediction for the rest of the winter. “How in H do I know? Ask the boys at Fairbanks museum.”
By that time Pete was on his third can of brew and beginning to tire so I told him I had to get back to the office and bid him good bye.
Gary Moore is a longtime local syndicated columnist.
