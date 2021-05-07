Last week, the consensus among those who are paid to know these things was that the economy was on the verge of robust growth. There was all that money out there, provided by the government. The virus was in retreat. There were job openings – literally millions of them – waiting to be filled.
So the “experts” were predicting that the employment numbers for April, which would be released early on the first Friday of May, would be robust. As CNBC, had it, there would be over one million jobs added, pushing the unemployment number down two-tenths of a point, to 5.8 percent. And this wasn’t a particularly ambitious prediction. Other “experts,” predicted an increase of two million jobs. We were on the verge of a great economic recovery.
The economy added slightly under 270,000 jobs. Unemployment rose from 6.0 to 6.1%.
Well, as Yogi Berra famously said, “Predictions are hard. Especially about the future.”
The experts will now retire to study the entrails of some unfortunate chicken. After which they emerge to enlighten us on what we can expect from the economy in the future. Their predictions will be solemnly reported and earnestly discussed. Their fitness as “experts” will not be challenged. There will not be a dramatic increase in the number of unemployed experts. It seems they can always find work.
To be fair, the experts sometimes get it right. More frequently, perhaps, than the stopped clock. Still … this miss is not insignificant. If the experts were college football coaches, they would have been fired by now.
The economic numbers could be described as “embarrassing” to the experts. If, that is, they were capable of embarrassment. But there is something more ominous in the message those numbers are sending.
If there are millions of jobs available and there are millions of people who are unemployed, it would seem that we have the makings of a deal. I’ll come do work for you in exchange for which … you pay me. Experts could be forgiven for thinking that this is a situation that would result in lots of hiring and lower unemployment.
The most persuasive theory to account for the big gap between reality and the vision of the experts is that a lot of those unemployed people have no real incentive to take one of those available jobs. Government programs, to include stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits, have made finding a job and working for a living a less urgent thing. For millions, the words of the James Taylor song pretty much sum things up:
I’m just a bartender
And I don’t like my work
But I don’t mind the money at all.
If you can get paid for not obsequiously serving cocktails to obnoxious drunks … well, that is what is known in scientific circles as a “no brainer.”
A lot of those people who did not show up for work in April will likely be back on the job when the free money runs out. But a lot of the businesses that cannot find people willing to work now, may not still be around when people suddenly need a job.
But there is another reason many of the unemployed have not yet returned to the workforce. They have kids who are at home, instead of at school, and they have to stay home, too, and be with those kids. The single mother of a young child might like nothing better than to get out of the house and back to work. But in many jurisdictions, this isn’t possible. The public schools are not open. Not fully so, at any rate.
The experts must have missed this one, too. Perhaps because they can afford to send their kids to private schools or make arrangements for tutors.
The schools will eventually be up and running full-time and the mothers who have been staying at home will eventually go back to work and things will eventually get back to what we think of as “normal.”
But you don’t have to be an expert to know that this does not mean that things will be the same.
The common-sense, old-school way of thinking would conclude that having spent trillions to finance non-work and non-education, without raising taxes, we will be looking ahead to a time of robust inflation. It will be the woeful 1970’s all over again. Stagnant wages and payrolls. Dismal employment numbers. Rising prices. Extortionate interest rates.
President Biden should remember the experience, even if his “experts,” who are younger, do not.
One of those “experts,” Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen has said that there might be this kind of inflation but, then again, there might not.
You need to have gone to “expert” school to come up with that.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
