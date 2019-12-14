Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
So we have learned that the document known as the “Steele Dossier” – or just “the Dossier” – if you move in certain elite circles – is a fraud in the tradition of, oh, the Hitler Diaries, the phony letter that cost Dan Rather his job, the Esterhazy forgery that was crucial to the Dreyfus affair, and other such historic cons. This comes after two years of assurances from the establishment media – cable news networks in the lead – that the “dossier” was solid and had, in fact, even been “corroborated.”
Something called the “Horowitz investigation” has come to a different conclusion: that the “dossier” was pretty much fiction and not very good fiction at that. It managed to get not only the big stuff and the scandalous stuff wrong, but was also careless with the details, reporting at one point on an ominous meeting in Prague, a city that one of the supposed conspirators had never visited.
Ah, well, mistakes happen.
Mistakes like the one where the FBI used the “dossier” to conduct an investigation on an American citizen using the modern tools of electronic surveillance under the authority of what is known as FISA. This inoffensive acronym stands for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This law was passed in 1978 with the intent of making it possible for federal agencies, like the FBI, to do intrusive, undercover investigations of suspects without too much damage to civil liberties, privacy rights, and other concepts that law enforcement tends to consider nuisances that keep them from getting the goods they need for prosecutions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.