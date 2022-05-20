Washington is about to find that fighting inflation is very hard. Harder, certainly, than it should be, because Washington has become accustomed to doing the easy things. Like spending money. Washington spends as though there was no tomorrow and, when tomorrow comes, looks around for someone to blame or for more money to spend. Spending is the easy part. Dealing with the consequences is hard. And Washington doesn’t do the hard things. It ducks the tough fights.
Consider the student loan “crisis.” You can tell when Washington is out of ideas – and, usually, money – when the word “crisis” starts getting thrown around. What is called the student loan “crisis,” might better be described as “cause and effect.”
Handing out all the money was easy for everyone, especially the borrowers and the institutions that used the cash to upgrade their facilities from “lavish” to “gold plated.” But, then, shouldn’t hard-working Art History majors be able to enjoy a six-dollar latte on their way to mid-morning classes? And certainly, a dean whose responsibilities include gender and racial equality should be paid in the six figures. We are not, after all, some third-world nation.
But what about the tough part, which is when the bills come due, as they inevitably seem to?
Well…
We are told that President Biden is considering plans for forgiving student debt. Which, of course, means more red ink in the government books. Among those supporting this “plan” would be at least 30 people who work for him. As Bloomberg reports, “Collectively, they owe as much as $4.7 million … including one legislative aide who reported owing between $500,000 and $1 million.”
So that money goes from the black column to the red one on the government’s laughable books. And that is money that could have reduced the deficit, though by an insignificant amount. In Washington, these days, a million is chicken feed.
When he was in the Senate, President Biden doubtless voted for the legislation that made the student loans possible. That he now considers it somehow within his authority to forgive repayment is typical of the entire Washington slush game. No pain. Free money.
But, then, this is what American politics has come to.
Even before he was elected President and was putting forth his big plans for America, Biden disdained the idea that the government should not spend lavishly, lest inflation would follow. After all, hadn’t Milton Friedman, the titan of monetary economics and a Nobel Prize winner, pretty much established this?
“When did Milton Friedman die and become king?” said candidate Biden with his typical, wise guy felicity of phrasing.
Well, the sound you now hear from the White House is that of chickens coming home to roost. Inflation is here and Americans are looking at, among other delectables, six-dollar gasoline by summer’s end.
And President Biden is saying that he considers dealing with inflation a top priority.
The arsonist has joined the bucket brigade.
Bringing down inflation will take time – and pain. Unemployment reached ten percent back when Ronald Reagan and John Volker were dealing with the problem.
Who knows how much time and pain it will take? But one can be almost certain that it will be more than President Biden and the lords and ladies of Washington are willing to admit. They caused the problem, after all.
But now they say they are all inflation fighters.
President Biden will deny that he is, in any way, responsible. Must have been that dude Friedman who caused it. He and Trump.
But we shall hear endlessly about how “fighting inflation” is his number one priority and that he and his administration will not rest until …
Would things not be better, one wonders, if the President were to say, “I was wrong. Milton Friedman was right. Like most of the rest of Washington, I went off on spending like a fraternity boy at his first beer bash. I regret it and I promise to do everything I can – which includes taking advice – something I’m not very good at – from people who are the intellectual heirs of Milton Friedman and who understand the problem far better than I ever have.”
He is, of course, emotionally incapable of doing this. He is a creature of Washington where you don’t admit your mistakes. Which may be why so many of the same ones keep getting made, over and over again.
One suspects that whatever initiatives Washington undertakes in the coming “fight” against inflation, they will not include anything aimed at breaking the political class of its addiction to spending money it doesn’t have on things that sound pretty. Otherwise, we will continue to be a society whose truck drivers and waitresses pay for the million-dollar college educations of its White House advisors.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
