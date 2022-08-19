One year ago, things were falling apart in Afghanistan. The United States was leaving a country it had promised to liberate, not from a foreign invader but from its own history. Our mission was enlightenment. Girls would learn how to read. Women would shed their burqas and be allowed to vote. A nation, and a culture, stuck in the dark ages would join the modern world.

The American departure was chaotic. Several Marines providing security at the airport were among the 200 or more killed by a suicide bomber. Vast amounts of military equipment were abandoned. To be used, perhaps, by our enemy, the Taliban. Many Afghans who had assisted the U.S. came here as refugees. Harsh as this exile might have been, many who didn’t get out were subjected to worse. Much worse.

Afghanistan was, then, a foreign policy and humanitarian disaster. The departure was a military debacle.

It is hard to know what the long-term consequences will be. One wonders if a consequence of Afghanistan might be an American withdrawal from the world and if, perhaps, that might not be long overdue.

