One year ago, things were falling apart in Afghanistan. The United States was leaving a country it had promised to liberate, not from a foreign invader but from its own history. Our mission was enlightenment. Girls would learn how to read. Women would shed their burqas and be allowed to vote. A nation, and a culture, stuck in the dark ages would join the modern world.
The American departure was chaotic. Several Marines providing security at the airport were among the 200 or more killed by a suicide bomber. Vast amounts of military equipment were abandoned. To be used, perhaps, by our enemy, the Taliban. Many Afghans who had assisted the U.S. came here as refugees. Harsh as this exile might have been, many who didn’t get out were subjected to worse. Much worse.
Afghanistan was, then, a foreign policy and humanitarian disaster. The departure was a military debacle.
It is hard to know what the long-term consequences will be. One wonders if a consequence of Afghanistan might be an American withdrawal from the world and if, perhaps, that might not be long overdue.
It has been a long time – six decades – since John F. Kennedy promised that America would “… pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
Then came Vietnam.
The departure from Saigon came about fifteen years after JFK’s speech and was even uglier than the evacuation of Kabul.
The United States enters these things confident that it has both the means and the will to see it through. In this, it is only half right.
One wonders if there is a lesson to be learned. And, if so, have we learned it?
The war in Ukraine may answer those questions.
Arguably there would not be a war in Ukraine if America had not gone on record as favoring that nation’s membership in NATO.
In Russian eyes, NATO is a hostile military power. And, after all, its purpose is to deter a Russian attack on western Europe. NATO is a military force because it includes the United States.
The U.S. has not sent troops to fight the Russians in Ukraine. Not so far, anyway. But it has provided vast resources, including state-of-the-art military equipment. Very sophisticated stuff which the Russians cannot match and are having serious difficulty dealing with. If Ukraine should win this war – which it could by merely holding out – then it will be due in great part to the assistance provided by the U.S.
It seems likely that this would drive a stake through the heart of what was once called “detente.”
But, then, what if American assistance is not sufficient to turn the tide? Suppose Russia “wins” this war.
Ukraine, then, will not be the only loser.
Can the U.S. afford another loss?
What its architects and supporters call a “new world order” (or, in one case, a “liberal world order”) seems to have been built on a very fragile foundation, key elements of which were American power and resolve.
One without the other will not get it done.
We had plenty of power in both Vietnam and Afghanistan. But in the end, the resolve was just not there.
Another failure to follow through would certainly have consequences. It would surely be a factor in China’s strategic planning. And if those plans include an invasion of Taiwan, then what?
The argument for staying out of conflicts that take place far from our borders is usually dismissed with an elitist sneer. You are an “isolationist.” Ignorant and unsophisticated. Unable to grasp the subtleties of international affairs.
But the sophisticated, nuanced arguments seem, almost always, to fail. The U.S. lost in Vietnam. Lost again in Afghanistan. Both wars began as projects of the elites.
Hard to know whether we are “winning” or “losing” in Ukraine. Safe to say that the war has gone on longer, and become more terrible, than the foreign policy experts expected or predicted. Many of them believed Russia would be brought to its knees by the economic sanctions. This, of course, hasn’t happened. Not yet, anyway.
Hard to say which would be more dangerous and belligerent, a Russia that has lost in Ukraine or one that has won. Hard also to know what lesson China would take from either outcome.
For the U.S., another outcome like those in Vietnam and Afghanistan would be … what?
Demoralizing, certainly. But not catastrophic. We would probably salvage some of our equipment but what about our pride?
How many Vietnams and Afghanistans do we have in us? There might be a lot of ruin in a nation, but the supply is not limitless.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
