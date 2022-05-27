Nothing to say. Or, perhaps, nothing worth saying. Still, a lot of words are being said. Most of them are sincere. A few of them are merely opportunistic. People looking for political advantage. Something that can be leveraged into votes. Much of what is being said has been said before. Many times. And, sadly, will probably be said again.
There have always been evil-doers among us. Everything from solitary school shooters to the rulers of empires who can give the order to kill people in the millions. There were school children killed in both Texas and Ukraine last week.
Whatever we do about guns – and one suspects we will do something, even if it is just for show – there will still be killings. Children will still be murdered. We like to believe in something that we call “progress.” Medical advances. New technologies. Lavish improvements in the standard of living. But the old rough beast is still with us and doesn’t show much sign of going anywhere.
The practical things can be done. More and better security at schools. Increased attention to warning signs, or “red flags” which is the term of choice among people who study these things. Minor gun controls. Hard to believe that someone who would do what was done in Texas wouldn’t exhibit some sort of warning signs. And that measures to inhibit that person couldn’t be taken without bringing down the Bill of Rights.
Since the killers in these school shootings are inevitably boys (impossible to think of them as “young men”) it might be possible to find a way of reaching them through foster parents or mentors. Some kind of supervisor and role model. We used to call them “fathers” but that term seems increasingly antiquated.
Troubled young loners seem to retreat into a world of morbid apocalyptic fantasies by diving into the deep end of the internet. It is a world of mayhem without real pain and consequences. Some young men realize that it is all fantasy. For a few, it appears to be the only reality.
But there is nothing to do for this. We long ago gave up on anything that smacked of “censorship.” The anti-censorship cause is defended ardently as a First Amendment matter. By people who believe with the same fervor as the Second Amendment stalwarts.
And, one suspects, that even if we were to achieve a world without guns and pornography, there would still be evil. And there is no political solution.
This is Memorial Day weekend, and it is sometimes easy to forget, amid the picnics, stock car races, and trips to the beach, exactly what is being memorialized. The day was set aside, a few years after Appomattox, to honor the Union Dead. Eventually, it became a national holiday as a way of paying respect to all those who died in service in America’s wars.
There were many of them. Somewhere north of a million.
One suspects that humanity will never see the end of war. We can honor the dead and we can pray for peace. But there will always be war.
Just as there will always be evil. And killers who kill mainly … well, to kill. The wretched young man in Texas had no larger objective or purpose. He killed simply to have killed. And he expected to be killed, himself. Perhaps the killings could have been prevented but it is difficult to imagine how he could have been persuaded or deterred. Except by force.
The arguments over gun control will go on and become more acrimonious, if that is possible. There may be policy fixes at the margins. But the times will not become less nihilistic. Savagery will not be soothed. Disturbed young men will still be with us. Living in their internet caves and dungeons and coming out into the daylight, now and then, to do their crimes.
One would hope that on this Memorial Day we might for a while lower our voices and ease off on the self-righteousness. Honor those who died in battle. Cherish our families. Pray (those of us who are the praying sorts) for the souls of the dead and for the comfort of their loved ones, whose pain we cannot imagine.
Then, when Tuesday comes, we will go back to work. The world will not have changed. It seldom does. Neither the good nor the bad of it.
There will still be fighting in Ukraine. There will be funerals in Texas. And there will still be people of goodwill doing their best, just as there will be monsters ready to emerge from their digital caves and do their worst.
In the words of the preacher:
What is crooked cannot be made straight,
And what is lacking cannot be numbered.
It is as it has always been.
