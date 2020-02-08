Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The events of the last week in Washington left one wondering, first, how we got here. And, then, is there any way out? Or will our politics and our policy debates continue to resemble an especially ill-behaved and juvenile playground where the point is to taunt the other kids mercilessly and make them cry. Then mock them for doing it.
It is hard to date the decline in civility and seriousness that came into full flower during the impeachment debate and its aftermath. But you have to think it was midwifed by the ubiquity of television. Perhaps the first real “gotcha” moment in modern American politics occurred when the ad guys behind Lyndon Johnson’s campaign against Barry Goldwater came up with the oh, so clever idea of making a television commercial in which a child picks the petals off a flower, counting them down as she does so. She is gradually drowned out by the ominous voice-over of a countdown of the sort that was used in the testing of atom bombs. When that countdown ends, the television screen is filled with the image of a nuclear explosion.
It was the inspiration of some high priced advertising genius. A way of nourishing fears of Goldwater as a war monger. It may or may not have worked. Johnson won the election in a rout and may have if the commercial had never run. But it got a lot of attention. And it is probably legitimate to consider it the dawn, in American politics, of rule by the 30 second spot.
Many people thought it was over the top – though that phrase was not in the lexicon of those days. And a few soreheads later pointed out that it was not merely sensational and infantile. It was also fundamentally misleading. The real warmonger turned out, of course, to be Lyndon Johnson.
