When he was just one of the candidates competing in the primaries, Joe Biden was the “moderate.” Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and the rest were the “progressives.”
They were on the “far left,” while Biden was in the “center.” Voters who could not abide Donald Trump, but were concerned about the “extremism” of the other Democratic candidates, could seek safety with Biden. He had a history of being tough on crime. He was on the record as being opposed to adding more justices to the Supreme Court. “Passionately opposed,” one could probably say. But, then, when he was a U.S. Senator, Biden was “passionate,” about most of the positions he took. He passionately hounded Anita Hill in the Clarence Thomas hearings.
During the campaign, Biden was careful to avoid things like clarity and specificity. When Trump accused him, in a debate, of supporting “the radical ‘Green New Deal,’ he insisted that, “The Green New Deal is not my plan.”
Of course, a little later he said, “The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward.”
He clarified things – sort of – by saying that while he did not support “the Green New Deal,” he was for “the Biden plan.”
Which, according to his campaign website was a “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”
And that certainly cleared everything up.
Whatever he was trying to say, it worked. Or at least it didn’t hurt him. He was elected President and quickly got around to proposing an “infrastructure plan,” which includes a number of the elements that make up the “Green New Deal,” plan as advocated by, among others, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Than whom there is no major American politician further to the left.
Well, Biden’s positions are purely transactional. He changes his mind according to which way the political winds are blowing. He is, notionally, the “leader” of his party. But, in truth, it is he that is being led. By the people he defeated to win his party’s nomination. Sanders, Warren, AOC, and others.
The spirit of this party is extravagant. It favors vastly increased spending on … well, you name it. A proposed two trillion for “infrastructure” – to include the “Green New Deal” elements that AOC finds insufficient – comes on the heels of a “pandemic relief package” that also comes in at just under two trillion.
These are heady times for believers whose faith is in big government. They have been a long time wandering in the desert. The last time things were this exciting was just over half a century ago when Lyndon Johnson was building what he promised would be a “Great Society” that would see the end of “poverty and racial injustice” in America.
And how, one asks, did that work out for him?
Instead of the promised “model cities,” we got a burned-out Detroit. Which, like several other cities, has never really recovered. Johnson’s welfare schemes led to the creation of a permanent underclass which includes vast numbers of fatherless, unemployed and unemployable, young black men.
Like the war in Vietnam, Johnson’s other great project, the “war on poverty,” was a failure.
President Biden is no Lyndon Johnson and the country is not engaged in an escalating war on the Asian continent. America was rich enough, back then, that Johnson thought he could pay for both the war and his “Great Society.” He was wrong and the country paid with inflation and stagflation, unemployment and deficits that continued for a decade.
The country is richer now. These days, we talk “trillions,” not billions.
So perhaps it is possible to pay for the Biden agenda by raising taxes without slowing growth. Maybe we can have it all. Infrastructure. Guaranteed income. Green New Deal.
Free ice cream and rainbow stew.
And if it doesn’t work out?
Well, it won’t be President Biden who pays. It seems unlikely that he will run for re-election. The economic consequences will be felt by the next generation. Or two. This is how it is and, probably, how it will always be. The political failures of one generation are paid for by the next. What is fuel for a kind of righteous cynicism is the kind of skillful con job that career politicians like Biden pull off. He ran from the center to get elected and when in office, he governs from the left.
Well, ho-hum, some might say. They all do this. And what about Trump who would lie just to stay in practice. Who would rather climb a tree and lie than stay on the ground and tell the truth.
But that is what a lot of people who voted for Biden were voting against.
They also thought they were getting a moderate.
And they got snookered.
Again.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
