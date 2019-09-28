Again
The effort to impeach President Trump, which began shortly after he was elected, has shifted into another, higher gear and looks, increasingly, like it might come to a vote in the House of Representatives. Good news for cable television and high times in Washington D.C. where a sizable slice of the population lives for this sort of thing. Who wouldn’t find speculating on the identity of some anonymous “whistleblower” more titillating than dealing with the budget deficit?
These things make political careers and media stars. They stir real passions. There are two such episodes that occupy space in modern memory. First, Watergate. And, then, the Clinton sex scandal. The sequence pretty much validates Karl Marx’s cynical aphorism that “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, and then as farce.”
Neither episode could be said to have been good for the country. Both, however, seem to have been unavoidable. Nixon and Clinton both provoked something in their most extreme opponents, some sense of rage and injustice and a passion for … revenge and punishment. Donald Trump stirs even stronger, more bilious passions. Hard as that is to believe.
It is also hard to believe these things are therapeutic for the country at large. It may be true that when Washington is distracted, things are safer out in the hinterland. If Congress is debating impeachment, it probably isn’t crafting some new program to regulate, say, the production of oil and thus driving up the price of gasoline. But these things weaken, and break, what Lincoln called the “bonds of affection” and drain the last dregs of civility from the society’s cup.
Donald Trump never had much use for civility in the first place and probably considers it a refuge for wimps and losers. It is impossible to imagine his making an appeal to fairness, understanding, and compassion. More plausible that he would break into song. Some ditty, perhaps, like “The Good Ship Lollypop.”
No, he will do Trump. And we are all exceedingly familiar with that act.
It is also difficult to imagine that he will be sustained by the good will and affection of Republicans in the Senate, whose votes he will need if he is to avoid conviction and removal from office, should the House vote to impeach. Any loyalty Republican senators feel toward Trump is based strictly on the interests of the party and, of course, self. One can easily imagine the revolt of a sufficient number of Republican senators if things go badly for Trump and it begins to look as though he will take the party down with him. Rats aboard sinking ships would be steadfast by comparison.
Trump certainly cannot count on support in the media to save him. This idea is laughable. Some media outlets – CNN comes to mind – must be cackling over the prospect of slow roasting Trump for the next weeks, or months, until the thing is resolved, one way or another. It will be almost as exciting as the O.J. saga. Good times.
The search will be on for obscure witnesses who can testify about recently revealed misdeeds or hitherto classified documents. The parade of experts will begin to seem endless. Journalists, lawyers, consultants … one after another, leaving you to wonder, “Where do they find these people?”
But it will never be in the interest of the media to give the thing a rest.
And, it will serve the objectives of certain ambitious people to keep the story alive. One wonders if Hillary Clinton might be watching and, like a leopard on the hunt, sensing opportunity. If Biden is forced out of the race by what is revealed about his own, and his son’s indiscretions in their dealings with Ukraine, and no other centrist Democrat appears to have what it takes, then she might heed a call to rescue the party, even if she is the only one who can hear it.
Left out and diminished by all this passion and action will be the people for whom it is all either a bore or a distraction. They will be thinking, “Hey, we elect these people and put them in nice offices and pay them well (though many of them seem to think it is not well enough) and we ask that they do their jobs. Which is to say, run the government efficiently and honestly. We know they must collect taxes, which is unpleasant for us, but it doesn’t have to be as excruciatingly complex as they have made the thing.
They have taken the responsibility for our health care upon themselves and made it into a $20,000 annual expense for a family to insure itself.
They have given up on the writing a budget that is in anything close to balance.
But impeach a President?
Hey, we got that.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
