The scandal engines are warming up and one suspects that takeoff will be coming soon. Life in Washington just isn’t very interesting when no special prosecutor is investigating some scandal. One loses track of just how many of these investigations are underway and what they might turn up.

The latest from scandal central is something about how classified documents have been found in the garage where President Biden keeps his vintage Corvette. Any good second-story man, one thinks, would pass on the documents and take the Corvette. The government is exceedingly profligate in the classifying of documents and there are only so many vintage Corvettes. But, then, maybe there was something in the garage that was stamped, as the old joke would have it, “Burn Before Reading.”

And, then, everyone knows that there is a classification that is even higher than that:

“Burn Yourself Before Reading.”

