The scandal engines are warming up and one suspects that takeoff will be coming soon. Life in Washington just isn’t very interesting when no special prosecutor is investigating some scandal. One loses track of just how many of these investigations are underway and what they might turn up.
The latest from scandal central is something about how classified documents have been found in the garage where President Biden keeps his vintage Corvette. Any good second-story man, one thinks, would pass on the documents and take the Corvette. The government is exceedingly profligate in the classifying of documents and there are only so many vintage Corvettes. But, then, maybe there was something in the garage that was stamped, as the old joke would have it, “Burn Before Reading.”
And, then, everyone knows that there is a classification that is even higher than that:
“Burn Yourself Before Reading.”
Pretty lame. But it does make a point.
Washington has a sort of schizophrenic relationship with secrets. Life there might come to a complete halt if people were to stop “leaking.” Which is to say, blabbing about things they shouldn’t be blabbing about to people to whom they shouldn’t be blabbing.
In Washington, the people doing the blabbing are called “sources” by the people to whom they blab. Those people are known as “journalists.”
The relationship is problematic at its core.
What is the incentive, one asks, for the leaker? The implicit answer is that the leaker does it out of a sense of higher duty. A conviction that the public deserves to know whatever it is that is being concealed in layers of secrecy. That the leak is not a betrayal but the answer to a higher duty.
Leaving one to wonder why the leakers are not identified so that they might be praised for doing their patriotic duty and exposing whatever it is they have leaked. Sunshine, we are told, is the best disinfectant. Except when it comes to the identity of leakers.
But if we can’t know who the leakers are, how can we be sure that they should be trusted?
Well, if the journalists to whom they leak consider them reliable, then who are we to question?
But self-interest motivates most people. Even journalists and their sources.
The stories of Biden and Trump and their respective stashes of secret documents will play for a while. The public will be fed leaks and told that “sources” have confirmed this or that.
How much, if any, of it should we believe?
Should we even pay attention?
If Biden and Trump handled classified materials carelessly, what exactly is accomplished by telling that story to the world? What will be accomplished by special prosecutors conducting long and expensive investigations?
If national security was jeopardized, then should we lock them both up? That has happened to lesser people who handled classified material either carelessly or with contemptuous disregard for its sensitivity.
When he was head of the CIA, General David Petraeus shared classified information with a woman who was his biographer and mistress. He got off with a guilty plea, probation, and a fine.
One suspects that there wasn’t that much to the classified material in question. Nobody has ever accused Petraeus of being a traitor. Because he was – and is – a patriot. He was just doing what people in Washington do.
Washington, it sometimes seems, is in the grip of a kind of terminal nostalgia for the days of Watergate. Bringing down a president is easier – and a lot more fun – than balancing a budget.
So we will now go through what is becoming a kind of boring ritual. First the breaking news. With journalists and various experts explaining how documents are classified and what it means when they are leaked or handled in a feloniously insecure fashion. President Biden and his supporters will argue that what he did was nowhere near what former President Trump is guilty of. The special prosecutors will get up to cruising speed. Leaks will lead to headlines and, eventually, everyone will begin to get bored as they did when stories about how the Russians gamed the 2016 election followed one-after-another and … it turned out there wasn’t much there.
All those leaks and exclusives and … what?
But Washington cannot seem to kick its addiction to scandal and right now, the mishandling of classified documents is the best anyone can do. So prepare for more leaks and more exclusives. For news out of the “Special Counsel’s Office” For somber discussions by members of special panels that will be more entertaining than enlightening.
Washington hasn’t been able to balance a budget or win a war yet this century. But when it comes to leaks, sources, and scandals, it is on top of the game.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
