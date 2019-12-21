Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
It isn’t a truce. Not even a cease fire, really. Not even much of a pause. Just a slowdown in the action so that the combatants might get home for Christmas and rest up for the next battle, which will be in the U.S. Senate … maybe.
Having accomplished the impeachment of President Trump – sort of – the House of Representatives will not be sending the articles over to the Senate until certain conditions have been met. It is not clear exactly what these conditions are but, then, Washington does not test very high on clarity which almost always gets in the way of the politics.
What is plain is the anger. An almost fathomless well of bile. A rage that seems disproportionate to its nominal causes. And that also seems unlikely to be tempered by anything that might possibly happen in the near term.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.