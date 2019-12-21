It isn’t a truce. Not even a cease fire, really. Not even much of a pause. Just a slowdown in the action so that the combatants might get home for Christmas and rest up for the next battle, which will be in the U.S. Senate … maybe.

Having accomplished the impeachment of President Trump – sort of – the House of Representatives will not be sending the articles over to the Senate until certain conditions have been met. It is not clear exactly what these conditions are but, then, Washington does not test very high on clarity which almost always gets in the way of the politics.

What is plain is the anger. An almost fathomless well of bile. A rage that seems disproportionate to its nominal causes. And that also seems unlikely to be tempered by anything that might possibly happen in the near term.

Or the long term, for that matter.

