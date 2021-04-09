Seems that there is another Washington scandal brewing up like a low-pressure zone in the South Atlantic turning remorselessly into a hurricane. This one is a sex scandal. The other kind is the money scandal. Those are harder to understand and nowhere near as much fun.
But it is getting more and more difficult to care about either of them. We had the Bill Clinton sex scandal. Then we had the Anthony Weiner sex scandal. Most recently there was the Andrew Cuomo sex scandal. And, now, the Matt Gaetz sex scandal.
Eventually, you find yourself wondering how these guys have time to do any work.
The media is drawn to these scandals like buzzards to carrion. So there must still be people who care. But one wonders if their interest might simply be voyeuristic. That they might have long since lost the ability to be surprised by much of anything done or said by our political class.
What is dolefully interesting is the media’s intense interest in these sex scandals while it gives others topics a kind of cursory nod before it gets back to covering, say, a libidinous congressman from the Panhandle of Florida.
You could make a strong case that the real scandal of American politics is … a failure of government of monument proportions. While we would like for our politicians to be virtuous, we shouldn’t be surprised when they aren’t. On the other hand, we do expect the government to do certain things and do them competently.
The government is supposed to deliver the mail. Now, the U.S. Postal Service appears to have gotten better at this in recent years. But it cannot seem to accomplish its mission on a budget. According to a recent story in the Washington Post, the U.S.P.S. … “is burdened by hundreds of billions of dollars in debt and falling revenue, and Congress and the White House have signaled an unwillingness to grant more funding without major restructuring, lawmakers say.”
This is sort of Government 101, isn’t it? It isn’t glamorous or exquisitely technical. It is something that the government has been doing for a long time. Long enough that it ought to be able to get it right.
But one reads about this failure of government thinking it is an old, old story. One we have all read before.
Then, there is the story about another failure by the government to do one of its essential tasks. Namely, guard the border.
Once again, we are looking at uncontrolled, illegal immigration on the nation’s southwestern borders. The government doesn’t seem capable of doing anything about it. Seems, almost, not to care. Or, in some cases, to deny that there is any problem.
Meanwhile, we have “leaders” and “experts” in Washington who seem to think they can do anything. Never mind boring stuff like delivering the mail on a budget or stopping illegal entry into the country. Let’s talk “infrastructure.” We will build fast trains. Power plants that don’t put carbon into the atmosphere. Rebuild bridges and roads. End dependence on petroleum. And on and on.
And here is the best part – it will only cost a lousy two trillion.
The people selling these visionary proposals sound like they might actually believe what they are saying. So it is reassuring to realize … they probably don’t. They have been around politics and Washington for a long time and they know the score.
In Washington, spending money is the fun part. You get to tell voters just how bravely you have “fought” to get the money appropriated for these essential roads and bridges. How you did it without raising taxes on the middle class. And how much you are going to fight for more of the same in the future.
Still, one wonders why, if our leaders are so sure of themselves on the big things, they can’t get anything done on the little things. We will be “doing” our taxes in another month. The tax code is the creation of our political class and it is an abomination. Which gets worse every time the lords and ladies in Washington try to fix it.
There just doesn’t seem to be sufficient “courage” and “leadership” among the current political class when it comes to taxes. Too busy on “infrastructure.”
So, maybe this is why stories about “sex scandals” are such a durable and long-running feature of our politics. Reading about some congressman who strayed or a governor who couldn’t keep his hands to himself is a distraction from the news that is far more troubling.
As the country emerges from the long night of the virus, it would be good to hear people from the political class promise to do their jobs instead of chasing skirts.
Don’t hold your breath.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.